Samthing Soweto recently broke his silence and addressed the royalties drama with DJ Maphorisa

The pair were caught in a social media storm that nearly died down until the singer revived it with claims that Porry never produced his work

Mzansi is conflicted about the situation, where some continue to stand with Samthing Soweto while others have moved on from the drama

Samthing Soweto says he lied about DJ Maphorisa producing his album. Images: Twitter/ samthingsoweto and Instagram/ djmaphorisa

Source: UGC

Samthing Soweto woke up super early to write about how DJ Maphorisa played him and finally addressed the royalties scandal.

Samthing Soweto puts DJ Maphorisa on blast

Just over a week since the royalties drama between Mas Music and Samthing Soweto began, leading DJ Maphorisa to fight Mas' battles, the singer is finally ready to break his silence.

Porry was blasted on social media after he claimed that he not only gave Samthing Soweto royalties for free but also that he was instrumental in producing the singer's debut album, Isphithiphithi.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Taking to his Twitter (X) page, Samthing Soweto shot down Porry's claims and put the producer on blast, saying he only used the producer's popularity to help push his album sales:

"I paid Phori for my masters; I paid an amount he asked for at the time. Furthermore, I lied about his contributions to my project; he didn’t produce anything.

"I lied 'cause I believed it would help my album sell; I had very little confidence in my music selling without him as a producer. I worked with @mas_musiq, Howard and @KabzaDeSmall_, who produced 40-60% of my work.

"I lied 'cause I wanted to sell records. But I didn’t know that I’d pay for it with my hard-earned creative work and dignity."

Mzansi weighs in on Samthing Soweto's posts

Fans were proud and applauded the singer for speaking out:

SonwabisoMtsol3 said:

"We always knew he didn’t produce the album."

Unexpressed0 wrote:

"Phori abuses artists, and it's about time we call him to order."

illythehost posted:

"We all knew you lied; we wanted you to confirm it. They will drag you for speaking your truth, but stick to it."

Meanwhile, others have seemingly moved on from the drama, while others poked holes in his claims:

Thee_Cherri said:

"Abuti Samthing Soweto, this one we won't be able to address."

MunthuWabwino was suspicious:

"Yeah, how do we know you're not lying again now?"

InathiMbete trolled Samthing Soweto:

"I just know you woke up in a cold sweat."

Sol Phenduka jokes about DJ Maphorisa

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Sol Phenduka hilariously confirming that DJ Maphorisa feeds him.

Mzansi was stunned by the revelations, saying Sol needed to avoid commenting on the drama before it affected his salary.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News