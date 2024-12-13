A video of Chris Brown rehearsing ahead of his concerts is making the rounds online

The singer is gearing up for his anticipated two-day extravaganza, and fans are eagerly waiting to see him live

The excitement is growing, and those without tickets are engulfed in FOMO ahead of the long-awaited shows

Fans' excitement grew after watching Chris Brown rehearse for his shows. Images: Prince Williams/WireImage, Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

South Africans couldn't contain their excitement after watching Chris Brown and his dancers prepare for his concerts.

Chris Brown rehearses for concerts

Ahead of his sold-out shows on 14 and 15 December 2024, Chris Brown was captured in a video rehearsing with his dancers.

The With You singer has finally arrived in South Africa, and one fan, _BlackZA, caught him and his crew preparing their set ahead of the anticipated shows, sparking excitement among fellow supporters.

Though the video isn't clear as it was shot from a great distance, a group of dancers can be seen on stage going over their choreography with a giant Chris Brown statue behind them:

Mzansi reacts to Chris Brown's rehearsal video

Fans are excited now more than ever and can't wait to watch their fave live:

Mathapelo_Matz said:

"I feel like the people that are going are going to have a great time. He seems like a good live performer; it’s gonna be memorable, shem."

koena_kgabo asked:

"Are the R200 tickets still available? The FOMO is kicking in."

adasadandada declared:

"People are going to have a good time; Breezy is an amazing performer."

OL_EYY was excited:

"Okay, the excitement is kicking in."

Sir_lifestyle posted:

"It's gonna be amazing. I saw him a few years back at the Dome. This looks like it's gonna be extra fire."

Lu_Gezane wrote:

"Yoooh! I can't believe I will be standing right there!"

