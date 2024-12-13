Naledi Aphiwe, an up-and-coming South African singer, is set to meet US singer Chris Brown in person after collaborating on a song

Fans are excited for her, with many encouraging her to use the opportunity wisely, while others joke about her safety and attire

The meeting marks a significant milestone in Naledi's career, following her recognition by Chris Brown, and dispels rumours about him paying her $30K

Up-and-coming South African singer Naledi Aphiwe is reportedly going to meet internationally acclaimed US singer Chris Brown following his arrival in SA.

Naledi Aphiwe is set to meet US singer Chris Brown. Image: @naledi_aphiwe and Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images

Naledi Aphiwe to meet Chris Brown

Naledi Aphiwe is living every South African girl's dream. The talented singer, who rose to fame after collaborating with and gaining recognition from Chris Brown, is reportedly among the performers at the show and is set to meet the international star in person.

According to the popular entertainment blog MDN News, this will be the first time the two will meet, despite working together on a song. The post also debunked reports that Breezy paid Naledi $30K.

Fans excited for Naledi Aphiwe

Social media users are over the moon for the young singer. Many said she should use the opportunity wisely, while others joked about her safety.

@custy_kgadi said:

"Reality is we know our dawg Chris, he will chaw."

@Blacksm73251911 wrote:

"Tell her to dress properly too."

@codeofV commented:

"why is she dressing like that naye, hai akere labona nou."

@nozi03 wrote:

"OMG WOOOOWWWW congratulations to her. This is a life changing moment 💃💃💃💃"

@MauWhitfield added:

"Guys rest please, this is not her concert, he already gave her enough,he changed her life, so she must use it like Tyla did when he put her as opening act on his European tour."

Video of DJ Zinhle perving over Chris Brown goes viral

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that the wait is over, and everybody is excited about meeting Chris Brown at the FNB Stadium, the venue for his South African Tour.

I mean, even celebrities can't hold it in as they gush over the arrival of American singer and songwriter Chris Brown in the motherland, South Africa.

