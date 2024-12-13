The South African DJ and businesswoman DJ Zinhle made headlines on social media regarding her recent clip

A video of the reality TV star perving over the American singer Chris Brown went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the video of Zinhle perving over the US star

DJ Zinhle perved over Chris Brown. Image: @djzinhle, Prince Williams

The wait is over, and everybody is excited about meeting Chris Brown at the FNB Stadium, the venue for his South African Tour.

DJ Zinhle perves over Chris Brown

I mean, even celebrities can't hold it in as they gush over the arrival of American singer and songwriter Chris Brown in the motherland, South Africa.

Recently, Mzansi's reality TV star and businesswoman DJ Zinhle perved over the American star as she got excited about him being here.

An online user @LindoMyeni shared a video of Murdah Bongz's wife mentioning that she couldn't believe Chris Brown was in Johannesburg. She also noted that he could be 30 minutes away from her, but she doesn't know.

She jokingly asked the public to find out which hotel he was staying in so that she could camp there and get a chance to see him.

The video was captioned:

"DJ Zinhle on Chris Brown being in Johannesburg."

Watch the clip below:

Netizens react to DJ Zinhle perving over Breezy

Shortly after the star perved over Breezy, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say:

@BBK29_ commented:

"I think is safe to say Bongz must divorce this thing."

@PmMalapile replied:

"She's gonna get cancelled for this."

@MtshaliLethu wrote:

"DJ Zinhle has a type."

@DeRealG12 said:

"Having a groupie for a wife is a big red flag."

@NguNdabezitha mentioned:

"Zinhle, you are married, have a little respect for your husband."

Chris Brown trolls Women For Change Group

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown has responded to Women For Change SA amid their intensive protests to stop the American singer from coming to South Africa in December. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the star's response.

Hebanna! Chris Breezy had a few minutes to respond to the popular Women For Change SA group. The non-profit organisation has been fighting tirelessly to stop the award-winning singer and dancer from coming to Mzansi because of his GBV history.

