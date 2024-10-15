Chris Brown responded to Women For Change SA's protests against his upcoming concert in South Africa by expressing his eagerness to visit despite their efforts to stop him due to his GBV history

The singer commented on the group's Instagram post, showing he was unfazed by the backlash

Social media users reacted with mixed opinions, with some supporting his visit while others criticised his attitude

Chris Brown has responded to Women For Change SA amid their intensive protests to stop the American singer from coming to South Africa in December. Social media users have shared mixed reactions to the star's response.

Chris Brown throws subtle jab at Women for Change SA

Hebanna! Chris Breezy had a few minutes to respond to the popular Women For Change SA group. The non-profit organisation has been fighting tirelessly to stop the award-winning singer and dancer from coming to Mzansi because of his GBV history.

According to entertainment blogger Musa Khawula, the singer jumped into the Women for Change comments section after their recent post about him. Unfazed by their hate, Breezy said he couldn't wait to come to Mzansi. Khawula's post read:

"Chris Brown says he 'can't wait to come home' on the Women for Change Instagram post, amid the Non-Profit's tireless efforts to have Chris Brown's concert cancelled."

Fans share mixed reactions to Chris Brown's response

Social media users are divided over Chris Brown's coming to South Africa. Some say he has a right to come, while others feel he is becoming arrogant.

@khandizwe_chris said:

"We Stand with Our Brother Chris Brown during these difficult times 😭"

@FootballStage_1 commented:

"He is becoming arrogant now."

@visse_ss wrote:

"Despite the noise, we'll be here waiting for him when he comes through."

@Patrick61593939 added:

"Chris Brown is big, and he will perform they should ease up these feminist."

@bad_option88 said:

"I like his sprit, he must keep them on their toes."

@Thandowie_11 noted:

"But Chris Brown paid for his sins and he apologized years ago, so I don’t see the issue."

Chris Brown sends clear message to SA fans ahead of concert

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Chris Brown had his South African fans hyped up when he sent out a cool message ahead of his concert.

Fans are getting ready for the anticipated Chris Brown concert happening on 14 and 15 December 2024, and it looks like he's also excited about it.

