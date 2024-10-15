Chris Brown recently sent a very clear message to his South African supporters

The Wall to Wall singer is gearing up for his anticipated concert and hinted to fans that he's ready to rock with them

South Africans showed love to Breezy and can't wait to finally see their fave live

Chris Brown let Mzansi know that he's ready to party. Images: Marcus Ingram/Getty Images, Prince Williams/WireImage

Source: Getty Images

Chris Brown had his South African fans hyped up when he sent out a cool message ahead of his concert.

Chris Brown shows love to South Africa

Fans are getting ready for the anticipated Chris Brown concert happening on 14 and 15 December 2024, and it looks like he's also excited about it.

The With You singer has been lowkey counting down to his now sold-out concert and has just sent a clear message to let his Mzansi supporters know that he's ready to party with them.

Taking to his Instagram page, Breezy shared a graphic of himself wearing a balaclava of the South African flag, getting fans even more excited about his arrival:

Mzansi raves over Chris Brown post

It's clear that the petition to cancel the concert did not bear fruits, as a large number of fans gathered to cheer as they waited for Breezy's arrival:

South African actress, Buhle Samuels, said:

"Yebo! Kunjalo, Christopher!"

ladydu_sa was excited:

"And we can't wait for you!"

ofentsemwase was convinced:

"It’s clear that petitions don’t work in South Africa."

thabangbando joked:

"We can't wait to see you. I've sold my kidneys, and now I'm fully recovered. Waiting for you to come give us the greatest show we've ever seen."

dashofcool_mpho wrote:

"They can’t handle it! 14 December, here we come!"

yo_babygiirl cheered:

"Let them know, baby! Nobody is stopping you!"

vivianelorennzo posted:

"The chosen one is like that, they try but they can’t."

SK Original creates Chris Brown portrait

