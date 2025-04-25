A young South African lady from Cape Town alerted Capetonians about the dangers of visiting a popular tourist attraction

The spot is known for its incomparable views of the beautiful mother city, and is a famous romance spot

People were stunned to learn how life-threatening the destination had become and that even the police weren’t safe

PAY ATTENTION: You can now search for all your favourite news and topics on Briefly News.

Cape Town’s famous romance spot, Signal Hill, has become a crime hotspot for its citizens and officers of the law.you

A Mzansi woman warned Capetonians about a tourist attraction that's become dangerous. Image: @keatalker

Source: TikTok

One Mzansi lady warned Capetonians about the dangers of visiting the area and shared a recent alarming story.

Lady warns Capetonians about Signal Hill

A young South African woman from Cape Town, Kea, warned Capetonians to stay away from Signal Hill or at least be alert when they visit the area. The tourist attraction has become a crime hotspot and a danger zone for many including officers of the law.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Kea shared that a group of officers were robbed at gunpoint. One of the policemen’s cell phones was taken by random guys driving a Polo.

“Be careful. Those people don’t play. They can take your car, they can take your cellphone, your belongings and everything.”

Kea urged that people stay vigilant whenever they visit the area to watch the lovely sunset or take in the city’s beauty. She captioned her well-performing clip:

“People are getting robbed in Signal Hill, always be careful whenever you go there!”

People were stunned to hear the news and wondered if it was another tactic to get rid of the digital nomads, while others confirmed the allegations by sharing their experiences in the comments.

Watch the TikTok video below:

Crime in Cape Town

Capetonians have pleaded for stronger crime-busting measures. According to an article by ENCA, there are at least 36 cases of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition registered between October and December.

The police have claimed success with their strategy in areas of Cape Town under siege from gangs, pointing to the decreased murder rates.

Mzansi amazed by crime in Cape Town

Social media users were alarmed by the crime in Cape Town and shared their thoughts in the comments:

Mzansi questions Cape Town's safety. Image: @keatalker

Source: TikTok

@UPZ confirmed the news:

“True. It happened to me on one of the trails in December, Signal Hill leading to Sea Point.”

@INDOD' ENKULU shared:

“In Lion's Head as well, in fact, the whole Table Mountain, hence you need to go in groups.”

@show highlighted:

“People are getting robbed everywhere.”

@bongydlobela was bummed:

“To think we used to enjoy going there for the views and peace of mind.”

@thulisa🩷 worried:

“I don’t even know if this is satire to chase the nomads away or if it’s for real.”

@KeaTalker🗣 explained:

“It’s real. Why would I come out here and lie? People have been getting robbed since last year. The security officers who work in Signal Hill also got robbed, three days ago.”

3 Must-read Cape Town-related stories by Briefly News

Capetonians were warned about venomous snakes and poisonous pufferfish washed up on their shores.

An American lady living in South Africa raved about the vibrant life in the township of Khayelitsha in the Western Cape.

Mzansi was boggled by a congested informal settlement built on a railway road somewhere in Cape Town in a viral TikTok video.

Source: Briefly News