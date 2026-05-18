A new clothing release is drawing attention for focusing more on comfort, fit, and a better experience for different body types

A viral social media clip has sparked positive reactions around more inclusive and relatable fashion choices

Body type experts explain how small design details can change the way garments look and feel on the body

Jet's winter skirt for curves is getting all the praise. Image: @thickgirl_daries

Source: TikTok

South Africans are applauding JET after a TikTok video showcased a new thick mini skirt design tailored for plus-size shoppers. The standout feature is extra fabric at the back, improving coverage and fit without compromising style.

The clip, posted by TikTok user @thickgirl_daries on 16 May 2026, highlights how the design responds to long-standing fit issues in short skirts for curvier bodies. The TikToker stated:

"What Jet did here is everything. Those extra inches at the back of the mini skirt, a huge necessity - especially for the plus-size community. I hope other shops take notes."

Patterns and cinched-waists are go-to's for dressing a tall curvy body

Source: Getty Images

How body shape guides styling choices

According to fashion blog, Long Tall Sally, clothing fit depends more on how a garment is designed than just the size label. Details like hem shape can change how the body is visually balanced, with straight or slightly flared hems often creating a more even proportion, while very short or uneven cuts can throw off that balance.

Where fabric is placed also matters, since seams and draping can either smooth out curves or add extra volume in certain areas, depending on the design. Waist placement is equally important, as higher waists tend to elongate the legs and define the middle, while lower ones can shorten the torso visually. Overall, it comes down to choosing cuts that work with the body’s natural shape for better comfort and proportion.

Mzansi's positive reception

Viewers reacted positively to the plus-size skirt design, praising its inclusivity and improved fit while showing strong interest in the product. This is what Mzansi said on @thickgirl_diaries' page:

funimosepedi said:

“I bought this for my birthday and it’s perfect”

Baphelele_Bonkhe🌷 wrote:

“200 each item”

“hazel_rella commented:

"The product is for women, I love it ❤️”

Charlene🎀 stated:

“JET Mafikeng thinks it’s AI”

Yourghurlcannever asked:

“Are these available at JET right now?”

Te*ts said:

“I’m not buying anything this month… TikTok got me 😏”

ndabenhlendlovu54 replied:

“JET is back in business 🔥”

And Omolemo Masingi simply stated:

“We needed this!”

3 More briefly News Stories on clothing

A woman from KZN went viral after sharing a “plug” for a Westville factory-style clothing store in South Africa where shoppers can buy branded items at heavily reduced prices.

A viral Cape Town beach clip showing people dressed for varying conditions around the “15-degree winter” weather highlights how South Africans adapt their outfits to unpredictable seasonal shifts.

A KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher went viral after calmly removing a massive Cape cobra from a property while wearing casual “plakkies,” with viewers reacting in shock at both the danger of the encounter and his relaxed appearance.

Source: Briefly News