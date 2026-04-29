A KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher went viral after removing one of Africa's biggest forest cobras from an old rondavel

The forest cobra, also known as Uphephethwane, is one of Africa's most dangerous snakes

People couldn't get over the fact that the snake catcher walked into the situation looking like he was popping out to the shops

A cobra on the left, and a man holding a forest cobra on the right. Images: @Cobra Reptile Conservation Centre and @larsmartin.holta

Source: Facebook

A KwaZulu-Natal snake catcher had South Africa doing a serious double-take after a video of him removing a massive forest cobra went viral. Cobra Reptile Conservation Centre, a page dedicated to snake rescue and bite reporting in KwaZulu-Natal, shared the clip on 10 April 2026 with the statement:

"One of the biggest cobras in Africa!!!! Forest Cobra (Uphephethwane)!!! We rescue snakes to save people..."

Gent removes massive cobra from rondavel in slippers

The video shows the snake catcher arriving at the scene, dressed in a pink golf shirt, short pants and slippers. The rondavel he's called to check looks abandoned and used as a storage space. He headed inside, moved some items around and eventually located the cobra. It tried to escape a few times, but he managed to pin its head down with his tool and bring it outside.

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Once out in the open, the size of the snake became clear. He held it up with its tail touching the ground and its head raised above his own, estimating it to be between 1.5 and 1.6 metres long. He warned the woman standing nearby that it's carrying neurotoxic venom, making it one of the most dangerous snakes a person could encounter. Throughout the whole thing, he stayed completely calm. It was odd, especially since he had no boots or protective gear on.

What makes the forest cobra so dangerous?

The forest cobra is one of Africa's largest and most venomous cobra species. According to reptile experts, its venom contains powerful neurotoxins that attack the nervous system, along with other toxic elements that make a bite life-threatening if not treated quickly. They're commonly found in KwaZulu-Natal and like to stay in quiet, undisturbed spaces like old buildings and bushes. Coming across one without professional help is extremely dangerous.

Watch the Facebook clip below:

SA stumped by gent's outfit during cobra removal

People were spooked by the massive snake, which led them to criticise the snake catcher's outfit on the Facebook page:

@VincentMotong listed:

"1. Pink golf shirt. 2. Short pants. 3. Sandals. 4. Make sure you say 'ILULA' before entering the snake compartment. 5. Walk in like you're entering the shower."

@LwandaTshabalala said:

"This guy walked into this situation like he's from Mr Delivery and it's just another weekend."

@TshepoBaam wrote:

"Bro came wearing shorts and flip flops, eeeh eeh."

@SamanthaJaneCox questioned:

"Why do these guys always wear plakkies and shorts 🥴"

@MarianaJames added:

"I really can't get around that they wore plakkies when catching snakes."

@WellingtonNgobeni said:

"It's like he's not following any safety measures. Look what he's wearing on his feet. He just entered that building like he knew where the snake was."

@NdeapoJesay asked:

"Did he apply snake repellent on his body 😭😭😭"

@TebogoMabotja added:

"There is no way this big snake can't be in there, they must start by cleaning that hut. They even make fire while a gas bottle is inside. Ijoh."

A man holding a snake-catching tool. Images: @Cobra Reptile Conservation Centre

Source: Facebook

More on wild snake encounters

Briefly News recently reported on a grumpy carpet python found hiding inside a kitchen pantry.

recently reported on a grumpy carpet python found hiding inside a kitchen pantry. A Warmbad woman named Lize Marais caught a massive African Lazysnake and released it safely onto a farm.

Hollywood star Charlize Theron completely lost her cool during a mystery box challenge when she felt what was inside.

Source: Briefly News