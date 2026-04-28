A local resident on the Sunshine Coast was left stunned when a grumpy carpet python was discovered hiding inside their kitchen pantry during a professional removal on Monday.

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The snake was captured and no one was injured in the process. Images: Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7

Source: Facebook

Professional wranglers from Sunshine Coast Snake Catchers 24/7 responded to the urgent call on 27 April 2026 to safely relocate the wild reptile. The team found the agitated snake tucked away behind food items while it hissed at the handlers throughout the entire process.

The expert snake catcher named Stu carefully navigated the narrow shelves to secure the defensive animal. He successfully managed to remove the large python from the house without any injuries to the household.

Homeowners stunned by the unexpected kitchen guest

Social media users were quick to share their hilarious reactions to the unusual kitchen discovery. Many people joked that the snake was simply looking for a midnight snack in the cupboards.

Others admitted they would move out immediately if they found a snake near their groceries. The brave wrangler remained calm while the python made its feelings known through loud warning sounds. The particular python was eventually captured to be released back into the bush, far away from residential kitchens.

See the Facebook clip below:

Social media reacts to the rescue mission

Jan Ransom Goodson commented:

“You get the snake out of the pantry while I pack up to move out.”

Denis Brown said:

“He was looking for a packet of Allen’s snakes.”

Justine McCann wrote:

“The snake is like me. It is annoyed that someone has interrupted his snacking session. 😂”

Source: Briefly News