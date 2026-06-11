AI analysed more than 1,200 data points across all 48 qualified teams to predict the outcome of the 2026 FIFA World Cup

The model has identified a clear favourite for the title and forecasts a blockbuster route to the latter stages of the tournament

Several surprise contenders, including one European nation led by a superstar striker, have been tipped to exceed expectations

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Bafana Bafana is ready for Mexico but AI doesn't think they're going to go far. Image: Yuri Cortez / AFP

Source: Getty Images

The wait is finally over as the 2026 FIFA World Cup gets underway, with football fans across the globe rallying behind their nations and dreaming of glory. Bafana Bafana is set to take on Mexico, and South Africans are hoping for a performance worthy of the passion and pride the Springboks have inspired in recent years. But, while our hopes are higher than the braai fires, artificial intelligence has painted a far less optimistic picture for Hugo Broos' side, predicting that South Africa will struggle to challenge the world's footballing giants.

Ahead of the 2026 FIFA World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, ActionNetwork.com used the Claude Sonnet 4.6 AI model to predict the tournament's outcome, and our boys did not make the cut. The system was supplied with more than 1,200 data points across 25 variables for each of the 48 qualified nations, allowing it to simulate every match from the group stage through to the final.

Who did AI favour to win the tournament?

According to the model, France is the favourite to win the tournament, defeating defending champions Argentina in a repeat of the 2022 World Cup final. As for Bafana Bafana, AI doesn't even think we will make knockouts. AI identified several factors behind France's projected success, including its world No.1 ranking, the highest squad value in the competition, the form of star forward Kylian Mbappé, and coach Didier Deschamps' extensive tournament experience. Spain and England are also predicted to reach the semi-finals.

The model highlighted Norway as the tournament's leading dark horse, citing the performances of Erling Haaland and Martin Ødegaard, as well as the team's strong qualifying campaign. Austria, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Morocco and DR Congo were also named as potential surprise packages.

AI predicted that France will take the 2026 FIFA World Cup on 19 July, with Spain and England reaching the semi-finals. Image: ActionNetwork.com / Supplied.

Source: UGC

How does AI generate World Cup predictions?

To generate its predictions, AI analysed factors such as recent form, qualifying records, World Cup history, squad strength, key player statistics, coaching experience and travel logistics, producing detailed forecasts for every stage of the competition.

What time does South Africa vs Mexico kick off?

The 2026 FIFA World Cup officially gets under way on Thursday, 11 June, marking the start of the biggest tournament in football history. A record 48 nations will compete across the United States, Canada and Mexico over the next six weeks, with 104 matches scheduled before a champion is crowned. The opening ceremony at Mexico City Stadium is set to begin at 7pm SA time (11am host time), featuring performances from global music stars before football takes centre stage. Millions of fans around the world will be watching as the month-long spectacle gets underway.

Hosts Mexico will then face South Africa in the tournament's opening match at 9pm SA time (1pm host time). While Bafana Bafana supporters will be hoping for a dream start, the numbers suggest they face a difficult challenge. The Opta supercomputer has given Mexico a 66.3% chance of victory after running 10,000 match simulations, making the hosts clear favourites. South Africa, however, will be determined to upset the odds and begin their World Cup campaign on a positive note in front of a packed crowd in Mexico City.

Not everyone is so sure Bafana Bafana will be on the losing side. International Relations Minister, Ronald Lamola, shared his prediction ahead of South Africa's game against Mexico, and he believes our boys will be victorious.

Five Bafana Bafana stars Mexico must watch in 2026 World Cup opener

Briefly News previously reported Bafana Bafana prepared to begin their 2026 FIFA World Cup campaign against Mexico, with several South African stars tasked with leading the charge on football's biggest stage. The tournament opener presents an opportunity for key players to showcase their talent against one of the competition's host nations and potentially influence the outcome of the Group A clash.

From experienced campaigners to emerging talents, South Africa's squad features several players capable of causing problems for Mexico. Their performances could prove crucial as Bafana Bafana look to start the tournament on a positive note and revive memories of their memorable World Cup appearances of the past.

Source: Briefly News