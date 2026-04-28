A terrifying Facebook video, shared on 13 April 2026, shows a local jogger escaping from a rhino. The wild animal chased the man through a quiet residential neighbourhood during his morning run.

Before-and-after the rhino charged at the man. Images: Marcius Van Antwerp

Source: Facebook

Local content creator Marcius Van Antwerp shared the footage, which has since left many people laughing. The footage captures the moment a peaceful jogger sprints past a suburban home during his workout. He suddenly reappears on screen, running at full speed in the opposite direction for safety. A massive rhino emerges from the corner of the frame while chasing the man down.

Wild encounter leaves Mzansi in stitches

The massive herbivore appears surprisingly fast as it keeps pace with the panicked morning runner. This unexpected wildlife encounter happened right outside the front door of a local family home. Social media users watched the strange event unfold as the man tried to outrun the giant beast.

South Africans reacted with humour to the sight of a wild animal in the suburbs. Many users joked about the incredible speed the runner achieved during the brief backyard chase. The neighbourhood street remained quiet for a short while after the duo disappeared from view. This unusual situation reminds everyone that local wildlife often ignores the boundaries of human homes as much as we humans ignore their boundaries.

See the Facebook clip below:

Mzansi reacts to the unusual encounter

Morena Tlhapuku commented:

“The rhino is helping him get his daily exercise target in the shortest time possible.”

Teepitt Mosawawa Baloyi

“Why is he screaming? He was running already. Or maybe the problem is the direction?”

Source: Briefly News