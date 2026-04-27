A nostalgic Reddit post showing a South African 1976 KFC menu has left many social media users stunned by the incredibly low food prices. The viral image reveals how locals once enjoyed full chicken meals for less than one Rand during that era.

A picture of the old KFC menu. Image: Make_the_music_stop

Source: UGC

South Africans recently took a trip down memory lane after seeing the historical price list online. The old picture features various meals that cost a small fraction of modern fast food prices. Many citizens expressed deep shock at how much the value of money has shifted since then.

Vintage prices spark nostalgia

The menu shows a snack box priced at only 69 cents many years ago. A massive bucket of fifteen chicken pieces cost just over three Rand back then. These affordable rates stand in stark contrast to the modern prices found in stores today.

People were particularly surprised to see a cold drink selling for only 12 cents each. This basic menu existed long before popular items like burgers or wraps were ever introduced. Many users commented on how simple the fast food landscape used to be locally.

The image highlighted a time when a few Rands could feed an entire large family. Modern inflation has clearly made these old figures look like a distant and impossible dream.

See the Reddit post here:

Reddit reacts to the post

@xmnsx commented:

“Adjusted for inflation, that 12c cold drink should be R6,99 today.”

surpriserockattack said:

“R4,29 for 21 pieces of chicken is something I can't even begin to comprehend.”

stogie_t asked:

“Was KFC operating even during sanctions? Or did they leave and then come back?”

Source: Briefly News