South African content creator Lemii Loco sparked massive outrage on Facebook on 8 April 2026. He claimed lobola for women who are over 40 should be discounted like expiring milk in a video. His controversial views on late marriage prices have left many social media users very angry.

A few individuals did agree with Lemii Loco. Images: Lemii Loco

Source: Facebook

The popular influencer addressed a viral TikTok question regarding the correct price for older brides. He argued that formal negotiations are a waste of time once a woman reaches 40. His words suggested that the traditional process loses its value as people get much older.

Outrage follows comparison to cheap goods

The media personality used a metaphor about sour milk sold for five rand near Bree Street in Johannesburg. He claimed that shops only drop prices when a product is very close to its end. Loco further compared older women to clothing items that are currently going out of fashion.

He told his followers that people over 40 are already the uncles and aunts of society. The creator believes these individuals should just settle their own payments over a cup of tea. He suggested that a small cash transfer is enough to make the marriage official.

Social media users did not find his attempt at humour funny and labelled it very toxic. Many people felt that his comments were deeply disrespectful to the dignity of African women. The video continues to gather angry comments from viewers who find his views quite disgusting.

Lemii Loco addresses women over 40 in the Facebook video below:

Source: Briefly News