Media personality Anele Mdoda's media company, Rose and Oaks, has reportedly made a major business move

The radio star is on her way to becoming a media mogul, and Mzansi is here for this, but many people still have questions

Fans anticipate exciting content from Anele Mdoda's company, with many fans saying she will produce fire content

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Anele Mdoda’s media company Rose and Oaks has reportedly acquired BBC Worldwide’s Rapid Blue. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Anele Mdoda has allegedly made a power move with her company, Rose and Oaks.

Mrs Mgudlwa and her business partners, Frankie du Toit and Paul Buys, have successfully acquired a BBC Worldwide production company, Rapid Blue.

All about Anele's latest move

Entertainment commentator Phil Mphela announced on X (Twitter) that Anele Mdoda's company, which has produced several international shows, as well as a local one, has been in the game for nine years.

The new acquisition was made possible as the new season of The Masked Singer South Africa is well underway

"Rapid Blue has been responsible for some of South Africa's most iconic television productions, including The Weakest Link, Strictly Come Dancing, Come Dine With Me South Africa, Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, Family Feud South Africa, The Bachelor South Africa, Shark Tank South Africa."

In another post, Phil congratulated Anele for creating her own seat at the table as her career elevates.

"Congratulations to Anele. An Oscar-nominated producer and now Media Mogul in the making. We are not only taking seats at the table, but we are also creating our own tables!! Halala Elevator Queen."

Mzansi is excited for Anele Mdoda's new venture

SA has a lot of questions about Anele Mdoda's latest move, and many are feeling optimistic about the future of SA TV

Anele Mdoda’s Rose and Oaks has bought Rapid Blue. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions:

@ujustinwenu asked:

"Given that South African production companies don’t own or get residual income from the TV shows they produce, how is she going to benefit from this acquisition? Or she’s only going to make money from the succeeding seasons of the aforementioned shows when they are renewed?"

@justmandy93 is optimistic:

"Maybe we’ll finally get some nice reality shows and franchise shows in South Africa. There’s that gap."

@mswendyt exclaimed:

"Oh, what a move! Well done, @Anele and my fave Frankie (love his Alcaraz-inspired shoot). You already know which game show I’d love you to bring to our shores. Congrats nono."

@DarkSk25 questioned:

"But most of these productions are international, and we have to buy them. What TV product have we sold to the World?"

@PhathekaPat congratulated:

"Great news for Anele and her business partners. We want The Weakest Link and Who Wants to Be a Millionaire back to our screens, please."

@Fulunem shared:

"I hope they bring back Who Wants to Be a Millionaire SA and The Weakest Link SA! So exciting!!! Well done, Anele and team!"

Anele Mdoda's near-death experience

In a previous report from Briefly News, the star claimed that she nearly died while presenting her breakfast show, Anele and the Club on 947 on Monday, 8 June 2026.

Social media responds humorously to Mdoda's shocking on-air incident and betrayal by her favourite beverage.

Source: Briefly News