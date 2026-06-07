Anele Mdoda announced that she was the new presenter for the national lottery, which aired on Etv

The announcement was met with mixed reactions, with many netizens sharing their reactions

While some people said she should leave space for other kids to enter the industry, many of her fans defended her

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Anele Mdoda presented the lottery, but Mzansi was not happy. Image: zintathu

Source: Instagram

South African media personality Anele Mdoda was a trending topic after she announced her new presenting gig on Etv.

Taking to X (Twitter), Anele shared a photo of herself getting ready to present the lottery numbers, bragging about looking like a million bucks.

"Gotta look like a million bucks to give away a MILLION BUCKS!! 9 PM, let’s meet on ETV," she wrote.

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Mzansi reacts to Anele Mdoda's latest TV gig

However, it seems as though not everyone is happy to see Anele on the small screens. Not only is she a celebrated TV personality, but she is also a radio presenter who hosts her own breakfast show on 947 called Anele and the Club.

Below are some of the reactions:

@TheGeopol said:

"We’re getting sick of this. Where are the young presenters? We constantly see the same old faces recycled. We pay for this lotto, the least they can do is to create genuine employment."

@Radebe_merci shared:

"Same face on all TV channels. Anele Mdoda, give other kids a chance. On the radio, it’s you, on TV, it’s you, everywhere it’s you. We will never grow as a country while we have gatekeepers like you and Somizi. SA media needs fresh voices, not the same monopoly year after year."

@Lepoipoitr exclaimed:

"Anele, you're rich already, we get that!! But give other children a chance, you're eating every piece of the pie!"

@MxolisButhelezi was up in arms:

"There are thousands of young people who must get this opportunity. She’s made her money and continues to do well; good for her. Time of new faces."

However, some people defended Anele, saying her face is necessary for SA television.

@Petite_Penny said, "They have been insulting this woman like crazy, and boom, God keeps blessing her."

TheOnly_VK said Anele earned her place among the big leagues:

"Put in the hours, and you'll get there too. Anele was once at Tuks FM, and no one cared; brands were going for abo Basetsana at the time. There's no shortcut to the top; the cracks will show. She's earned her stripes. I would advise that you build your brand, and if you deserve the top spot, you'll get it."

Anele Mdoda shows off Warren Masemola portrait

In a previous report from Briefly News, 947 radio presenter Anele Mdoda showed off a portrait of actor Warren Masemola at her home

When she was pressed to answer why by some of her followers, Anele gushed over him, saying he is ART

Reactions from the online community vary, with people offering their opinions on the painting

Source: Briefly News