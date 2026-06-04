Former Real Housewives of Durban reality TV star Nonkanyiso 'LaConco' Conco has shown off her new figure

Her encouraging words to other ladies were overshadowed by her choice of words, and users called her out

On X, people reminded LaConco of the comments she used to make about the ladies who are in her shoes

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LaConco was called out for her advice to thick women. Image: laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco posted new photos after getting her third weight loss surgery, which was a necessary step following her two previous ones. The reality TV star has always been open and honest about her body-positive journey, saying she did a 360 liposuction in 2022 after years of struggling to lose baby fat. She followed up with surgery on her arms in early 2023.

"After my 360 lipo in 2022, I knew during my healing process that removing the excess skin would be a necessary step FOR ME. And now, that moment is here."

In new photos, LaConco encouraged the ladies who are thick to fetch their bodies.

LaConco's words cut deep

In her post on Wednesday, 3 June 2026, LaConco said women entering a weight-loss journey should cancel out the noise and focus on their goals.

“Mnge ungabe savuma mabethi body is tea, batshele liyaphola itiye umzimba wakho uparaffin manje,” she said.

"I hear you, my friend, but diesel prices have risen," she joked. "Ladies, I don't know how far you are with your fitness journey, but fight for your body. It's getting late now. Take care of your body and your aura like a construction site; so much goes into building something strong, beautiful, and lasting. It has been such a fulfilling journey pouring into myself. When I reflect on where I come from and how far I’ve come, I’m reminded that growth is built through consistency, patience, and self-investment," she added.

Mzansi reacts to LaConco's new post

LaConco commented on a thick woman's post. Image: laconco

Source: Instagram

Below are some of the reactions online:

@nosi replied:

"LaC must admit she was envious of the girlies coz she tried being wife material and still didn’t get picked. Girls like that annoy me because she wanted male validation at the expense of other women. Look who is desperately trying to be an IG baddie now."

@saoirse_sikhu said:

"Every time I see her, I remember her exclaiming, 'ha izinqa ezingaka Londie'. And now she went and got that same body."

@ZeeRight said:

"She was shaming Nonku because they were changing ballers and getting gifted cars, yena namapitikoti only got a mini fridge from a whole president."

One person defended LaConco. @just_random_911 said:

"Y'all like overreacting on this app. Everyone on TikTok knows about Dudle's weight loss journey, and she said that her followers should hold her accountable if she backtrack and she did, now everyone is holding her accountable and reminding her. She started banting again a few days ago."

LaConco to host new Mzansi Magic talk show

In a previous report from Briefly News, Nonkanyiso “LaConco” Conco is always the right person to host a Mzansi Magic reality talk show. Phil Mphela started the discussion after he shared his thoughts on X (Twitter) on Wednesday, 11 March 2026

Some viewers agreed with Phil Mphela, others disagreed and compared her to the previous host.

Source: Briefly News