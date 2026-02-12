Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco shared her journey to undergoing another cosmetic procedure

For Valentine's Day, the media personality gifted herself a tummy tuck, and shared footage from her appointment as well as footage post-surgery

Speaking on the procedure, LaConco revealed that it had been in the cards for some time, and her followers are already looking forward to the results

Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco gifted herself another cosmetic procedure for Valentine’s Day. Images: _laconco

Source: Instagram

While most people are planning candlelit dinners and bouquets of roses for Valentine’s Day, Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco is celebrating self-love in a unique way.

The media personality and reality TV star recently revealed that she is gifting herself a third round of cosmetic surgery, specifically a tummy tuck, to ring in the season of romance.

Taking her followers along for the journey on Wednesday, 11 February 2026, LaConco shared behind-the-scenes footage from her pre-op appointment, explaining that this procedure has been a long-awaited milestone in her body-positive journey for four years.

"After my 360 lipo in 2022, I knew during my healing process that removing the excess skin would be a necessary step FOR ME. And now, that moment is here."

The podcaster and TV personality has been open about her body transformation journey despite criticism from the online community. She had liposuction in 2022 after struggling to lose baby fat, and later had work done on her arms in early 2023.

Footage from her pre-op with Professor Chrysis Sofianos showed LaConco's visit to the hospital, where she had her blood drawn, and her chest and lungs X-rayed.

The video also highlighted LaConco’s dedication in the gym. She shared in a voice-over that she has been training five times a week, using her upcoming surgery as motivation to stay disciplined.

Ahead of the procedure, the star went for a facial and later had her eyebrows threaded, emphasising that because the healing journey will be a lengthy one, she would like to look her best in the process.

Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco went under the knife for a tummy tuck and revealed that she had been planning the procedure for four years. Image: _laconco

Source: Instagram

The very next day, on 12 February, LaConco shared another vlog that captured her arrival at the Bedford Gardens Hospital, followed by a brief consultation, and post-surgery aftercare that included receiving her medication and later having a friend pick her up.

She explained her decision to use a local surgeon as opposed to going overseas, saying, "We have the best doctors."

Ending with a message for her female supporters, the star emphasised the importance of doing things for yourself because no one was coming to save you.

"No one is here to rescue you. Do it for yourself; it is possible."

Her openness about her procedure was met with overwhelming support from fans and followers, who are looking forward to seeing the results of LaConco choosing herself and investing in her appearance.

Watch Nonkanyiso "LaConco" Conco's videos below.

Followers react to LaConco's surgery

Fans and peers cheered LaConco on ahead of her surgery. Read some of their comments below.

Singer and TV star Londie London said:

"Love it! Sending crop tops your way."

happy_sabasaba raved:

"Who cares about flowers anyway? The best Valentine's gift EVER!"

man2na_lifestyle was inspired:

"Following your footsteps, mnge."

lindo_adequate praised LaConco:

"So happy for you, mnge, you’ve been saying this! To taking good care of ourselves!"

noma_noms_ asked:

"I’d really love to do a lipo 360. Where did you get yours done?"

seble_yaekob posted:

"He’s the best surgeon — you’re in good hands, sis. Good luck"

