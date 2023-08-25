Former The Real Housewives of Durban star LaConco has left social media users drooling after showing off her stunning figure

The reality television star who has been open about her transformation journey had many thinking she went under the knife

Social media users said LaConco's body is now perfect and she should return to The Real Housewives of Durban

Social media users were at a loss for words when they came across LaConco's video. The Real Housewives of Durban star flaunted her curves in a figure-hugging blue dress.

LaConco’s snatched waist has fueled claims that she had surgery. Image: @_laconco

Source: Instagram

LaConco serves body goals in viral video

Nonkanyiso Conco also known as LaConco is the talk of the town after her video went viral. The star has been sharing pictures and videos of her snatched waist, leaving fans to speculate that she went under the knife.

A recent video of the star shared by popular entertainment commentator Jabulani Macdonald on Twitter sparked a heated debate. Fans said the former The Real Housewives of Durban star should come clean about the procedures she has had to achieve the perfect hourglass figure.

Some commended LaConco for taking the necessary measures to get the body she wanted and also finally looking her age.

LaConco's curves leave SA men salivating

Peeps had much to say about LaConco's snatched body. Many couldn't get enough of her curves.

@BoostingCable said:

"Amazing what losing weight can do for one. She’s probably wearing something too though."

@Amor_T_J added:

"She got surgery lol"

@Nyathi_nsindane added:

"Former president Zuma will come back strong here"

@VuyokaziK added:

"No hate but there’s no way she got those results with exercise and diet alone. The time it’s taken her to look this good was too fast for a natural transformation. Was shocked that even Thabooty does lipo and had a bbl…that girl has a great body already."

Sarah Langa compliments her figure and strength to overcome BBL pressure

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that London-based model Sarah Langa has gotten candid about her body image issues and her journey to overcoming them.

The model openly shared with her followers on Threads how proud she was that she did not fall for the BBL trend at the time she was battling with her body issues.

