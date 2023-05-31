South African beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase recently trended on Twitter after her new video went viral

The video which shows the beauty influencer's perfect hourglass figure had many peeps suggesting she had some work done

However, some fans defended her saying she has always had a curvy body and nothing has changed in her body

South African celebrities love going under the knife to have the perfect hourglass figure. Some stars like Eva Modika, Lesedi Matsunyane-Ferguson, Inno Morolong and Sithelo Shozi have been honest about their journeys.

Mihlali Ndamase’s followers react to the news that she had a BBL. Image: @mihlalii_n

Source: Instagram

Fans are still trying to figure out whether or not beauty influencer Mihlali Ndamase went under the knife to achieve her impressive figure.

Mihlali Ndamase's latest video rekindles BBL claims on social media

According to ZAlebs, fans are never going to believe that Mihlali Ndamase achieved her perfect body naturally. Reacting to a viral video on social media, fans said the star should share her BBL journey to inspire her fans.

However, some fans still believe that Mihlali's body is natural and she never had any work done.

Mihlali Ndamase's fans share mixed reactions to reports that she had a BBL

Mihlali is trending on Twitter after reports that she went under the knife. Peeps are sharing mixed reactions to the posts.

@TheProseccoLady said:

"Mihlali getting a bbl just proves how crazy beauty standards are for women because her natural body was literally perfect man."

@titilayo_oo added:

"Told someone Mihlali most likely got bbl because she’s been looking mad different."

@NguAmanda said:

"Mihlali hasn't always been curvy though. Also being curvy doesn't mean you can't tweak your body here & there, it doesn't even have to be major surgery, Body Sculpting is still 'work done'. Even Beyonce has had a very subtle but still noticeable BBL and she is naturally curvy."

Inno Morolong says she didn’t get her cosmetic surgeries for men: “A man can leave you at any time”

In more entertainment news, Briefly News reported that Inno Morolong has shared more details about her cosmetic procedures. The reality TV star who is always in the media for the wrong reasons opened up about the surgeries.

The Diamonds & Dolls star does not hide the fact that she has gone under the knife to get her banging body.

Speaking during a tell-all interview on Just Skin Deep? Inno Morolong said she decided to have surgery because she wanted her pre-baby body back. Morolong said she had three surgeries which are a 360 BBL, liposuction and a tummy tuck.

