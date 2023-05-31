Dr Rebecca Malope's new singing video went viral on social media as peeps couldn't keep calm after hearing her voice

The gospel legend sang Ngibe Muhle Nami in the clip while being escorted inside the venue she was performing in

Briefly News contacted the person who shared the clip, and he said the event took place in Witbank

Mzansi recently showed Dr Rebecca Malope love after seeing her recent emotional performance.

Rebecca has received Mzansi's praise after a trending clip showed her singing her old hit track 'Ngibe Muhle Nami'. Image: dr_rebeccamalope

Source: Instagram

A video uploaded on Twitter by @Rathipa_Rampedi showed Rebecca being led inside the venue where she was performing. The renowned gospel singer waltzed from the parking lot to the venue while belting one of her hit songs Ngibe Muhle Nami.

Curious about the occasion, Briefly News contacted @Rathipa_Rampedi, who shared everything he knew about it.

"These are the things I'm aware of: It was in Emalahleni/Witbank. The guy chewing gum runs several NGOs in Emalahleni. He invited Rebecca to perform. I'm not sure if it was for the men's birthday or if he did it for his mom, who loves Rebecca Malope."

Mzansi praises Rebecca Malope's vocals

Even though peeps like @ZeeKaMaduma shared comments saying the chewing gum antics of the gent who escorted Malope annoyed them, some netizens ignored the man and praised the singer.

Peeps said they are forever in awe of how Rebecca stays relevant in the industry even after so many years. According to TimesLIVE, Malope has been in the gospel industry for 35 years.

@mk_moccerry said:

"She's a living legend ❤️"

@Banele___ shared:

"A legend! Mam’Ribs still has the same hairstyle she had when I was a kid. She's consistent queen."

@Dakalo_SA posted:

"If I can't collaborate with this lady before I die, I don't know what I'd do."

@mollo_makhudu replied:

"I got goosebumps!"

@LacruzerJ commented:

"Yoh, the goosebumps! She sang so beautifully."

@shawanel also said:

"Walking in those heels while singing is impressive."

Rebecca Malope honoured with a statue as she marks 35 years in the gospel industry, video of precious moment trends

In related news, Briefly News reported that Rebecca Malope received the recognition she deserves for her contributions to the South African music industry. The Angingedwa hitmaker was honoured with a statue.

@Mfundoyakhe_S shared a video of the Rebecca statue being unveiled.

