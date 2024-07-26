Global site navigation

Johannesburg Woman Shares How a Phara Took Her Wig, Netizens Stunned: “There’s No Way This Is Real”
People

Johannesburg Woman Shares How a Phara Took Her Wig, Netizens Stunned: “There’s No Way This Is Real”

by  Sinothando Siyolo 2 min read
  • A young woman who was just going on about her life had one of the saddest experiences
  • The girlie was from work when a heartless thief decided to grab her wig off of her head unprovoked
  • The online community reacted to the lady's story, with many empathising with her and sharing their experiences

PAY ATTENTION: Let yourself be inspired by real people who go beyond the ordinary! Subscribe and watch our new shows on Briefly TV Life now!

A woman's wig was snatched by a thief in Johannesburg CBD.
A Johannesburg woman's wig was grabbed by a thief from her head. Images: @20s.with.jess
Source: TikTok

Thieves are at it again, taking women's wigs. A hun shared how a phara snatched her wig in Joburg CBD.

In a TikTok video uploaded by @20s.with.jess, the woman is seen standing in front of the camera with her messy hair, sharing how a phara snatched her wig in the Joburg CBD.

The young lady was emotional, saying that she was just a girlie coming from work when the incident happened. The content creator also shared a picture of herself before the incident, she looked stunning.

Read also

Friendship goals: Young woman shares video of ladies grooving in Langebaan's streets

The snatching of wigs in South Africa has become a common thing. Thieves have seen an opportunity to make easy money out of them. They grab them from their owners and resell them at a cheaper price.

PAY ATTENTION: Briefly News is now on YouTube! Check out our interviews on Briefly TV Life now!

Woman shares how her wig got grabbed at Joburg CBD

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers stunned by the woman's horrific experience

The video gained over 27k likes, with many online users empathising with the girl and some sharing similar experiences.

@Siss Deee commented:

"Yohh nna they took my Shoes and the jersey I was wearing 😭😭atleast I wasn't holding anything on me."

@Val Kelly Mkhize shared:

"I've got long hair..... They once pulled it thinking it's a wig.... Yoh the pain I felt."

@Busisiwe Precious said:

Read also

Tsotsi snatches someone's order at Steers' drive-thru, netizens stunned: "Did he get it back"

"And they will sell it ka R50 sorry."

@Aesthetics was in disbelief:

"There’s no way this is real 😭."

Durban women fear for their weaves

In another story, Briefly News reported about two women who held their weaves tight in Durban CBD.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @miss_vandaaaa, she and the other lady are seen walking around CBD. The ladies had their weaves on and as they were strolling, going about their business they made sure that they held onto them.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow Briefly News on Twitter and never miss the hottest topics! Find us at @brieflyza!

Source: Briefly News

Authors:
Sinothando Siyolo avatar

Sinothando Siyolo (Editor) Sinothando Siyolo is a Human Interest Writer at Briefly News. He holds a Bachelor of Arts (BA) degree from the University of Cape Town (UCT), with majors in Media and Writing, Politics and Governance. Before joining Briefly, Sinothando worked as a Content Producer for Hibari Media and as a News Content Producer for The South African (TSA). He has the ability to write across various sections - News, Human Interest, Politics, Entertainment, and Business. He joined Briefly in 2023. You can contact Sinothando at s2pinyana@gmail.com

Tags:
Hot: