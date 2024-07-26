Johannesburg Woman Shares How a Phara Took Her Wig, Netizens Stunned: “There’s No Way This Is Real”
- A young woman who was just going on about her life had one of the saddest experiences
- The girlie was from work when a heartless thief decided to grab her wig off of her head unprovoked
- The online community reacted to the lady's story, with many empathising with her and sharing their experiences
Thieves are at it again, taking women's wigs. A hun shared how a phara snatched her wig in Joburg CBD.
In a TikTok video uploaded by @20s.with.jess, the woman is seen standing in front of the camera with her messy hair, sharing how a phara snatched her wig in the Joburg CBD.
The young lady was emotional, saying that she was just a girlie coming from work when the incident happened. The content creator also shared a picture of herself before the incident, she looked stunning.
The snatching of wigs in South Africa has become a common thing. Thieves have seen an opportunity to make easy money out of them. They grab them from their owners and resell them at a cheaper price.
Woman shares how her wig got grabbed at Joburg CBD
Watch the TikTok video below:
TikTokkers stunned by the woman's horrific experience
The video gained over 27k likes, with many online users empathising with the girl and some sharing similar experiences.
@Siss Deee commented:
"Yohh nna they took my Shoes and the jersey I was wearing 😭😭atleast I wasn't holding anything on me."
@Val Kelly Mkhize shared:
"I've got long hair..... They once pulled it thinking it's a wig.... Yoh the pain I felt."
@Busisiwe Precious said:
"And they will sell it ka R50 sorry."
@Aesthetics was in disbelief:
"There’s no way this is real 😭."
Durban women fear for their weaves
In another story, Briefly News reported about two women who held their weaves tight in Durban CBD.
In a TikTok clip uploaded by @miss_vandaaaa, she and the other lady are seen walking around CBD. The ladies had their weaves on and as they were strolling, going about their business they made sure that they held onto them.
