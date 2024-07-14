KwaZulu-Natal women struggle to walk around looking cute with their weave without fear of hair thieves

The two ladies were seen in a trending video dearly holding on to their weaves as they walked around Durban

The online community reacted to the clip, with many laughing and sharing similar experiences

Durban women walked around town holding their weaves in fear of hair thieves.

A video of two women in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal walking around CBD holding on to their weaves has gone viral.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @miss_vandaaaa, she and the other lady are seen walking around CBD. The ladies had their weaves on and as they were strolling, going about their business they made sure that they held onto them.

The two were making fun, saying that Durban is not a safe place for people with weaves. Thieves have seen a lucrative business in the hair industry and therefore they grab weaves from people and re-sell them.

Women hold on to their weaves around Durban CBD

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 900k views, with many online users relating to the girls and sharing their experiences.

@Asanda shared:

"I'll never forget the day they actually snatched it off my head."

@user8188070377684 commented:

"It used to be dreadlocks in JHBthey cut my cousins dreads off."

@Thuli Sethibe said:

"As a Durban girlie, I will never judge a lady wearing a bonnet in town ."

@I Am Dash suggested:

"Sew it on ."

@Sesi.NPA could relate:

"Lol I do that around Jozi too."

@Itsvangieworld was grateful:

"Well, I learned something new. Thank God that nothing happened to me while I was there!"

@suejo expressed:

"I will never forget one day I was walking towards YMCA and this guy snatched a lady's wig and then jumped the wall. I was so shocked ."

Lady floors internet with wig installation

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who made the netizens laugh about what she had under her wig.

The woman shaved the top of her head and resembled the receding hairline of a sixty-year-old grandpa. The senior citizen-looking woman was unbothered as she exposed herself on camera and was about to install her wig.

Source: Briefly News