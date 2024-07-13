A gentleman randomly pulled a joke on a person at a petrol station, leaving them scared for their life

The guy came out of nowhere with a huge python snake and scared one of the passengers that was sitting in a truck

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the joke and sharing what they would have done

A video of a man scaring another person with a python snake has gone viral. Mzansi expressed mixed feelings.

In a TikTok clip uploaded by @uservhomalaza, a truck can be seen stationery at a petrol garage. There was a passenger inside. One unknown man decided to go to the truck with a huge python.

He got it in by the driver's window. The passenger can be seen scared for his life, however, he did not get out of the truck - the reason is unknown. One could assume that the passenger door was locked or it was not working.

People were laughing at how the gent was so scared. Eventually, the snake owner took his snake before it got too close to the man.

Man pulls snake joke at petrol station

Watch the TikTok video below:

TikTokkers entertained by the video

The video garnered over 400k views, with many online users finding the joke hilariously funny.

@Bongi commented:

"They know the snake both of them aren’t scared."

@shadymoxley wrote:

"Python is harmless though, as long as it's handled well then everything will go well."

@Mokone wagaTsapo commented:

"Yooooooh I'd faint."

@Lethabo said:

"He was definitely praying soo much ."

@M.Davids expressed:

"I would run straight marathon to nowhere."

@Koketso Flatbone joked:

"Does the president know about this ."

Woman pulls pet-sitting joke on mom

In another story, Briefly News reported about a woman who pranked her mother about pet-sitting a snake.

@veronica_staana took to her TikTok account and shared a WhatsApp chat between her and her mom regarding the petsitting. The mother asked what kind of pet that was. The woman then sent a picture of a snake, and things went South. The mother started using vulgar language—lol.

