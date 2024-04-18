A TikTok video of golfers hilariously running away from a fake snake left netizens in stitches

The plastic snake was tied to their golf sticks, and the men's reactions were all hilarious

The online community reacted to the video, with many laughing at the funny prank

A group of golfers were pranked with a fake snake. Images: @Ken Redding, @Westend61

Source: Getty Images

A TikTok video of men at a golf course scared of a toy snake has got online users in stitches.

In the clip uploaded by @whistle, different men are pranked with a toy snake. All of their reactions were hilarious. The person who did the prank tied the snake around a golf stick. When a person takes the golf stick, he shouts, activating the other person's scary mode.

The men who were pranked all attempted to run away from the toy snake, but it followed them because it was tied to the gold stick, which they ran away with. Most of them fell while trying to escape.

Men run away from toy snake

Watch the funny TikTok video below:

TikTokkers laughed at the video

The video garnered over 1 million views, with many online users finding the prank hilariously funny.

@maiyo wrote:

"The first guy is in the wrong game he is a marathon runner ."

@zimmyfan said:

"Funny how many people fall over in life or death situations."

@Vinčenzo commented:

"I've never laughed so hard ."

@RuRu❣️Wonder girl said:

"Never try this on me...I will die of shock."

@Arte Arte joked:

"Rich people fun... one laughter here can buy me a house."

@LightSkinthicchic shared:

"Omg I'm scared to death of snakes but this video has my entire face drenched in tears from laughter i watched 5x and laughed even harder each time."

@mark penny loved the prank:

"Never gets old."

Workers hilariously react to snake prank

In another story, Briefly News reported about workers who fainted and ran after a snake prank.

The footage shared on TikTok by @aloiscalazerosgre shows a man strategically hiding a yellow toy snake in some litter before asking the men to clean up the area. The video goes on to show the men discovering the 'snake' and two of them running away in great fear to evade the possible threat. One of them fainted as he hilariously fell to the ground.

