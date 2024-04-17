A lucky woman shared a TikTok video of her husband spending time with their two kids

The gentleman was seen playing games such as chess and dolls with his two bundle of joys

The online community reacted to the clip, with many applauding the man for showing his children pure love

A dad showed love to his two kids. Images: @raisingtheleggedys

A woman shared an adorable video on TikTok of his husband showing love to their two kids.

In the clip uploaded by @raisingtheleggedys, the man was captured on many occasions, showing his presence and making his kids laugh. The dad was captured playing in the backyard with his two bundles of joy.

The trio seemed to be big on games and spending time with each other. In another part, they were captured playing chess and dancing with each other. The moments the dad spent with his kids were beautiful and showed love in its raw form.

Father shows love to his children

Watch the adorable TikTok video below:

TikTokkers loved the man's relationship with his kids

The video garnered over 29k views, many online users loved the man's relationship with his kids.

@LEBOHANG RAMATLAPENG commented:

"To have kids with someone who actually wants to have kids with you is an underrated blessing."

@Thami Magalela was envious:

"Please adopt me. I'm 22 years young ."

@Lebogang adored:

"I wish this for my kids but I made bad decisions to procreate with wrong partners. I'm sorry banakethis is beautiful ."

@YT:Nkhensani Mhlongo said:

"Daddy issues healed by this video ."

@Boitumelo Tumie Seke was saddned:

"I never got that and unfortunately my kids too have never experienced that ."

Man serves snacks to kids in a classy way

In another story, Briefly News reported about a father who served snacks to his kids like they were at a five-star restaurant.

The classy man, @thetele_mholo shared his video on TikTok. In the video, the man arrives with the snacks on a tray and sets them before the little ones. He then pours the drinks into mini wine cups and pours a sample for them to taste. Once they approve of the fine juice, the man presents the chips eloquently.

