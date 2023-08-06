A man showed his children a great time by pretending to be in a restaurant and serving them their snacks as a waiter

The young connoisseurs enjoyed fine dining as they tasted their drinks and sampled the finest snacks

Role play has been known to enhance a child's communication and social skills, and netizens were glad the man went all out in this manner

A doting father pleasingly served his children snacks. Image: @thetele_mholo

Source: TikTok

A father treated his children like royalty when he served them snacks restaurant-style.

He presented them with their snacks as if they were at a five-star restaurant, and netizens loved his creativity.

Man serves kids snacks like a waiter on TikTok

The classy man, @thetele_mholo shared his video on TikTok. In the video, the man arrives with the snacks on a tray and sets them before the little ones. He then pours the drinks into mini wine cups and pours a sample for them to taste. Once they approve of the fine juice, the man presents the chips eloquently.

Role-play is essential in child development. Early Start Group remarked that role-play helps children develop their communication skills, express themselves safely and learn about different cultures and how to adapt to different environments. Watch the video here:

TikTokkers are happy that the father is proactive

Netizens were excited to see a father taking proactive steps to introduce his children to new things.

User6395799807015 said:

"You are a real man, my brother. Making quality time for your family."

Gloriagcwabe remarked:

"This is the cutest I've seen this year."

Pinki added:

"Daddy deserves a 50% tip."

Sir Giovanni Manfredo exclaimed:

"Young foodies in the making."

Lusanda loved it.

"Very creative and beautiful to watch."

