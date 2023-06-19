A heartwarming video of a dad opening his Father's Day present has been doing the rounds online

The footage posted on TikTok shows the old man opening a package to find several banknotes given to him by his children

The man's funny and priceless reaction was a clear indication of his gratitude, leaving many netizens amused

Present and loving fathers deserve the world.

One lucky man was gifted a very special token of appreciation by his children this past Father's Day.

One madala was very pleased with his Father's Day present. Image: @adziambei_m/TikTok

Father's Day is a holiday honouring one's father or relevant father figure, as well as fatherhood, paternal bonds, and the influence of fathers in society.

Man opens Father's Day gift

A video posted on TikTok by @adziambei_m shows the madala in bed with a breakfast tray on his lap as he opens a small package gifted to him.

He unwraps the package to discover a stack of money. The man can be seen surprised by the lovely gesture before breaking into a funny laugh, indicating an instant approval of his prezzie, LOL.

Watch the video below:

Netizens amused by the dad's laughter

According to the Penny Pinchin' Mom, sometimes the best gift is money, and our doting dad here would likely agree.

Many netizens were entertained by the man's reaction and even more amused by his laughter.

Michelle Mnisi reacted:

"He’s so happy ❤️."

youngAndrew said:

"That huuu +laugh + shiittt."

Mrs_Mafonyoko commented"

"It's the laugh for me."

Kamogelo responded:

"Happiness hle bathong ."

Alusani replied:

"The laughter ."

twinsmay5 commented:

"The smile in me when he starts laughing ."

