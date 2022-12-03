A woman went onto social media to flaunt the fruits of her disciplined behaviour throughout the year

The excited lady cut open her bottle that was filled with coins and banknotes and celebrated her achievement

SA people online were very inspired by her video and applauded her for not spending the money mid-year

A woman celebrates her savings for the year. Image: @dipuozoemashilane

Source: UGC

A woman demonstrated the sweetness of delayed gratification in a TikTok video posted by @dipuozoemashilane.

She freed the money stuffed inside a 5L bottle and started rejoicing that it was time to spend it.

Her accomplishment was inspiring for many because most people barely get by and don't have the luxury of putting money aside with the high living costs.

Those with some spare change shared that they wouldn't be able to fall asleep with that much money lying around the house because they'd be tempted to blow it.

See the TikTok video below:

Below are a few of SA's comments from the post:

@nellykelly333 posted:

"Mina, I can't sleep knowing there is money in the house."

@nkosisibbs0 said:

"This January, I'm starting mine."

@ntswakishuping81 wrote:

"Wow, darling, tag me when you start saving for next year. I need to save for matric."

@neoneiighnkadimeng stated:

"You’ve got enough money to live for the next 7 Decembers."

@tieho911 shared:

"All of us are exposed to money, but the secret we lack is the power to save that money, myself included."

@mtshali793 mentioned:

"I'll be counting mine soon. I've already collected 2lt bottles for my notes and R5 coins for next year."

@yvetteyoulley410 said:

"Well done sis. I'm so proud of your discipline."

@raldamokgadi posted:

"With a monthly salary, I can't, maybe if I start hustling."

