One hun in Mzansi, gave her viewers a glimpse into her journey to purchasing her first car, and people were inspired.

A lady flexed her first car in a TikTok video, and SA was impressed. Image: @khanyimnguni10

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off her first car in a video

The stunner, who goes by the handle @khanyimnguni10, shared a clip on the video platform showcasing her new whip.

@khanyimnguni10 revealed to her viewers that she had just bought a car while taking to her TikTok caption and expressed how she felt about acquiring her first luxury vehicle at 22.

"I bought my first car yesterday, and I couldn't be happier. Uber and Gautrain just lost a customer."

The woman then showcased her stunning black Omoda car, which wowed many. The footage captured South Africans' attention and became a hit on TikTok, clocking over 193k views along with thousands of likes and comments within a few hours of its publication.

Watch the video below:

Mzansi congratulates the new car owner

Many netizens were proud of the young lady for achieving such a huge milestone, and they flocked to her post with congratulatory messages.

Ayanda Zulu said:

"Congratulations, baby girl, you did that! Do give us reviews on the car it is beautiful."

Tarryn added:

"So proud of you Khanyi!"

ChipuYvonneMolaiwa expressed:

"Welcome to Omoda girlies. congratulations, you will love it."

Kholeka Sibiya commented:

"Congratulations, Stranger, Please, what size is your dress?"

Tumi shared:

"And not just any car but Omoda, congratulations stranger."

Ekonomist was touched:

"Ow marn sisi wam congratulations this is really beautiful marn and inspirational."

