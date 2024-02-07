A lady showed people the moment she made a big girl purchase, which inspired many online users

In the TikTok video, the stunner can be seen walking into the Auto World car dealership, and the sales agents cheered her on in style

Netizens congratulated the woman on her milestone, sharing messages of admiration and well-wishes

A South African lady was filled with pride and joy as she celebrated purchasing a new car.

A South African lady picked up her Auto World car and showed a TikTok video celebrating at the dealership. Image:@siphosethu_25

Source: TikTok

Woman shows off moment of buying new car.

A video posted by @siphosethu_25 on TikTok shows the young lady walking into the Auto World car dealership. The sales agent hyped up the woman as she arrived close to her car covered in a black cloth. The scenery of the place was of those in a nightclub. Strobe lights and music were playing in the background. As the video continued, the lady started dancing with the sales agents.

The sales agent unveiled the young lady's blue car, and she was overjoyed as she laid on her beautiful car. At the end of the video, @siphosethu_25 walks towards her car. The sales agent opens the door for her, and she proudly enters. The young man handed the car keys to her, and she had a huge smile as she gushed over her new whip. The video has gathered over 25.8 K viewers, thousands of likes, and many comments.

Watch the video below:

SA congratulates the new car owner

Many netizens were proud of her milestone and flooded her post with congratulatory messages.

Naliah said:

"Congratulations, mummy."

Une Fleur wrote:

"I would literally buy a car for them to do that commotion."

User shared:

"Can't wait to experience this! Congratulations, mama."

To which she responded by saying:

"You’ll definitely do, trust the lord. Thank you, sthandwa."

Martha Khensani Malu added:

"Welcome to the i20 club… these cars are true base."

23-Year-Old Woman Buys VW Polo and Shares TikTok Video

Briefly News previously reported on a woman who posted a video showing her experience of becoming a car owner. The young lady's video was inspirational, showing how much she's winning in life.

The clip of the young lady getting her car attracted thousands of likes. There were many comments from people who thoroughly enjoyed the video. A lady who goes by the TikTok handle @venda.mami1 bought herself a new car, and she motivated others.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News