The controversial podcaster Mac G recently announced their next guest on their Podcast and Chill Live Nation Tour

The podcast network posted on their Twitter (X) page that TV presenter Phat Joe will be on their show for the Cape Town leg

Many fans and followers of the Podcast and Chill responded to the announcement that they'll be hosting Phat Joe

Mac G will be hosting Phat Joe on 'Podcast and Chill.' Image: @therealphatjoe, @therealmacgunleashed

More drama and more indabas are coming your way as the controversial podcaster and DJ Mac G has announced their next upcoming guest on their Live Nation Tour.

Mac G will host Phat Joe on Podcast and Chill Live Nation Tour

Social media has been buzzing as the TV personality Phat Joe has made headlines again after reports that he might be facing eviction from his lavish home at Sea Point In Cape Town due to unpaid rent.

Recently, the star was announced as the next guest who will be hosted by Mac G and his crew on the Podcast and Chill Live Nation Tour, which will take place in Cape town on Friday, 3 May 2024.

The news was shared by the podcast network on their Twitter (X) page, and also they posted a media statement from Phat Joe regarding claims that he might be evicted from his posh home at Sea Point. They wrote:

"Announcement @TheRealPhatJoe will be joining us on our Cape Town leg of the tour, as our Guest. We’d like to take this time to share an official press release with you. Swipe for details.Tickets are unfortunately sold out See you soon."

See the post below:

Chillers react to the announcement

Many chillers reacted to the announcement made on social media. See some of the responses below:

@t_inyikoo wrote:

"So vele nothing for Gauteng? Yoh."

@majozi831 said:

"I can't wait..."

@loumnandi responded:

"Time moves fast.... It's just yesterday when you interviewed Phat Joe at chesa nyama."

@neophrenic commented:

"Definitely looking forward to this one."

@GqajiSandile mentioned:

"This is gonna be massive."

@Siiviwe replied:

"Can't wait to see you!"

@dombane9 tweeted:

"Nimzama nge rent."

Lorch allegedly failed to get eviction order against ex

In another article, Briefly News reported that there is more to the Thembinkosi Lorch and Fundiswa Mathithibala saga than what is being said.

The soccer star trended on social media following reports that he was found guilty of beating and strangling his ex-girlfriend Fundiswa Mathithibala. The Orlando Pirates allegedly failed to evict Mathithibala from his home because he owed her.

