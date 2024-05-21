Viral dance sensation Skomota and singer Makhadzi were seen taking a flight together

The video of them walking together towards the plane was posted by the news and gossip page MDNews

Many fans responded to the video of Makhadzi and Skomota, with some saying they look more like siblings

Makhadzi and Skomota took a private flight together. Image: @makhadzisa, @motheo

Source: UGC

The viral dance sensation Skomota and singer Makhadzi's bond has grown stronger. A video of them together went viral.

Makhadzi and Skomota catch a private flight together

Social media has buzzed as Ngwana Sesi and the Ghanama hitmaker made headlines again after the two performed together on stage in December 2023.

Recently, the pair became a hot topic as the news and gossip site MDNews posted a video of them on their Twitter (X) page walking towards boarding their private flight, with Skomota leading the way and making a little cute gentleman gesture.

The video was captioned:

"Skomota catching flights with Makhadzi."

See the post below:

Netizens respond to the video

Many netizens reacted to the video of the two stars on social media:

@Dingswayo_N wrote:

"Makhadzi has a great heart."

@prow_II said:

"I hope he uses this opportunity well."

@GermanTank_BW responded:

"A gentleman of note."

@Thiaa_Nini_K replied:

"Limpopo artists love each other they even look after each other yaz."

@BSim0 commented:

"While we catching feelings Skomota is catching flights, big boy."

@zulu_fly mentioned:

"It's giving brother and sister, I love it."

@unclescrooch tweeted:

"This is one video has made me his fan, he’s a gentleman."

@wothisthamzin shared:

"Haters experiencing intense Chest Pains seeing this."

Makhadzi and Skomota’s SAMAs performance trends

In a related article, Briefly News reported that Makhadzi stole the spotlight at the 29th South African Music Awards (SAMAs) held at the SunBet Arena in Pretoria on Saturday night. The Limpopo songstress clinched the Best Traditional Album award and delivered a show-stopping performance that left the audience in awe.

Adding an extra layer to her performance, Makhadzi brought out social media sensation Ngwana Sesi, popularly known as Skomota, to share the stage. The 38-year-old man from Limpopo dazzled the audience and viewers with his dancing. Fans praised Makhadzi for sharing the limelight and providing a platform for Skomota to show his talent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU - click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: Briefly News