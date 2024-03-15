Makhadzi Receives Affectionate Kiss from Skomota, Video Melts SA's Heart: “It’s His Love Language”
- Makhadzi took to Instagram to share a video of her getting a kiss from dance sensation Skomota
- The superstar gushed about Skomota's penchant for kissing in the unexpected social media post
- The surprising footage triggered tons of reactions from netizens who are on the popular platform
Makhadzi and Skomota shared a tender moment that was captured on camera.
Makhadzi posts clip of Skomota
In an Instagram video posted on Makhadzi's page, the pair can be seen embracing, with Skomota planting a gentle kiss on her forehead.
The Ghanama hitmaker gushed about Skomota's affectionate nature in the clip's caption.
"Skomota always wants to kiss bathong.❤️"
Skomota's history with the ladies
The heartwarming display of affection sent fans into a frenzy. It's not the first time the dance sensation has been caught being handsy. He has often gone viral for locking lips with ladies and carved out a reputation as a Casanova.
See the post below:
Instagram users discuss heartwarming video
Makhadzi and Skomota's tender moment had fans gushing about the Limpopo stars.
See the comments below:
@irunsmokey said:
"Skomoto is full of love. ❤"
@teymbie mentioned:
"LOL! I cannot wait for an interview where he will be bragging that he kissed Makhadzi."
@vilanethabo posted:
"He's the best kisser in the country, I don't blame him."
@insta_mbambo wrote:
"Skomota doesn't waste time. Ku late manje."
@khencynhlangwini highlighted:
"Skomota is looking so clean. ❤️"
@preciouslecrishar2 stated:
"The guy is a kisser and a hugger shem."
@iam_penelopy added:
"It's his love language."
@itukiseng_ka_mehla_ commented:
"Ngwana Sesi o romantic shem."
@yogi_nziyane said:
"I might be wrong, but that’s a brotherly I’m proud of you kiss."
Skomota spotted kissing another woman
In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Skomota is once again a trending topic, but this time it's not for his mesmerising moves on the dance floor.
Pictures and online video captured Skomota's makeout session with another lady at a nightclub. The duo seemed completely absorbed in the music, oblivious to onlookers recording their public display of affection.
