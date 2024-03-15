Makhadzi took to Instagram to share a video of her getting a kiss from dance sensation Skomota

The superstar gushed about Skomota's penchant for kissing in the unexpected social media post

The surprising footage triggered tons of reactions from netizens who are on the popular platform

Makhadzi shared a video of her and Skomota being affectionate. Image: @skomota_ and @makhadzisa

Source: Instagram

Makhadzi and Skomota shared a tender moment that was captured on camera.

Makhadzi posts clip of Skomota

In an Instagram video posted on Makhadzi's page, the pair can be seen embracing, with Skomota planting a gentle kiss on her forehead.

The Ghanama hitmaker gushed about Skomota's affectionate nature in the clip's caption.

"Skomota always wants to kiss bathong.❤️"

Skomota's history with the ladies

The heartwarming display of affection sent fans into a frenzy. It's not the first time the dance sensation has been caught being handsy. He has often gone viral for locking lips with ladies and carved out a reputation as a Casanova.

See the post below:

Instagram users discuss heartwarming video

Makhadzi and Skomota's tender moment had fans gushing about the Limpopo stars.

See the comments below:

@irunsmokey said:

"Skomoto is full of love. ❤"

@teymbie mentioned:

"LOL! I cannot wait for an interview where he will be bragging that he kissed Makhadzi."

@vilanethabo posted:

"He's the best kisser in the country, I don't blame him."

@insta_mbambo wrote:

"Skomota doesn't waste time. Ku late manje."

@khencynhlangwini highlighted:

"Skomota is looking so clean. ❤️"

@preciouslecrishar2 stated:

"The guy is a kisser and a hugger shem."

@iam_penelopy added:

"It's his love language."

@itukiseng_ka_mehla_ commented:

"Ngwana Sesi o romantic shem."

@yogi_nziyane said:

"I might be wrong, but that’s a brotherly I’m proud of you kiss."

Skomota spotted kissing another woman

In a similar article, Briefly News reported that Skomota is once again a trending topic, but this time it's not for his mesmerising moves on the dance floor.

Pictures and online video captured Skomota's makeout session with another lady at a nightclub. The duo seemed completely absorbed in the music, oblivious to onlookers recording their public display of affection.

