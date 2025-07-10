Stephanie Weil has exited as CEO of Miss South Africa after taking over the reins from her mother, Suzanne Weil, in 2019

The Miss South Africa organisation confirmed the businesswoman's departure in a statement on Wednesday, 9 July

South Africans took to social media this week to respond to Weil's departure and to predict who will take over

South Africans respond to Miss SA's CEO stepping down. Images: @nozipho_mashaba and @Masego_C

Source: Twitter

Miss SA surprised South Africans on Wednesday, 9 July, when it announced the departure of Stephanie Weil as the CEO of the Miss South Africa organisation.

Weil, who's been supportive of the reigning Miss SA, Mia Le Roux, as the first deaf winner in 2024, has stepped down.

IOL revealed this week that the Miss SA organisation confirmed Weil's exit in a statement.

The organisers of the organisation wished Weil everything of the best in a statement.

"An agreement has been reached that Ms Weil will be leaving the organisation after many years as CEO of Miss South Africa," reads the statement.

The businesswoman will reportedly stay on to ensure a smooth transition to new leadership and ensure that the best interests of the organisation are served. Weil, who took over the reins from her late mother, Suzanne Weil, in 2019.

Weil's exit comes after South Africans inquired on social media why there are no updates on the Top 30 contestants yet.

Entertainment reporter Nozipho Mashaba confirmed on her X account on Wednesday, 9 July, that Weil has stepped down as the CEO of the organisation.

South Africans react to Weil stepping down

@zimandelee said:

"The organisation had its fair share of disappointments and setbacks over the past few years. Hopefully, the new CEO will bring great change for the organisation and the ladies who enter the pageant. Are we getting the Top 30 anytime soon? Any news on who the new CEO will be or is?"

@zukha76964 replied:

"We knew it! The billionaire's wife is probably gonna officially take over now!"

@LeratoLeek wrote:

"What’s going on? No top 30, those poor ladies submitted entries for nothing, dropped Miss Supra and Miss World. Werner left Steph now?"

@keokeebine said:

"How about it goes back to having provincial winners and all provinces can be equally represented like before?"

@_Smah_M responded:

"Always something new with this organization, it's so annoying."

@lubisill wrote:

"Seems like we won’t have the pageant this year."

@njabs_madlala24 replied:

"Has she given the reasons for her resignation?"

@SoftParent wrote:

"We need a patriot, not a parrot."

@zukha76964 said:

"They'll probably appoint someone else, in fact, now I believe Miss SA 2025 has always been chosen, they were just playing with people."

Miss SA organisation announces Stephanie Weil's departure. Image: @Wizarab10

Source: Twitter

