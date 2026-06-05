Musa Mseleku's fifth wife, Samke "MaKhwela," topped social media trends after being spotted in a viral video, enjoying a night out with her friends

The reality TV star left tongues wagging when she was seen posing with bottles of champagne and soaking in the high-energy nightclub music; however, fans warned that she had gone against her husband's no-drinking rules

Meanwhile, others argued that Samke was merely "enjoying her youth" and should be allowed to act her age, despite having committed to a polygamous marriage structure

Samke “MaKhwela”'s night out left tongues wagging. Image: officialtwinny

Source: Twitter

Samke "MaKhwela" Mseleku has once again found herself trending for all the wrong reasons after her online behaviour sparked serious criticism from social media users.

This comes after the Uthando Nesthembu star, who is married to prominent polygamist Musa Mseleku, was spotted in a now-viral video on 4 June 2026 enjoying a champagne-filled night out with her close friends.

In the clip, the mother of one is seen living it up in a dimly lit nightclub, dancing and singing along to the music. She is also captured popping open a bottle of bubbles and soaking in the high-energy environment.

The latest backlash arrives just weeks after Samke faced heavy scrutiny over a video featuring her daughter, Methuli (Met). The reality TV star was labelled an "irresponsible" mother by critics for failing to properly secure her child in a toddler car seat, with many online users accusing her of prioritising content creation over her daughter's physical safety.

Now, her latest clubbing clip has raised serious questions about whether her husband green-lit the night out, not to mention the champagne-popping.

The famous polygamist is known to maintain a strict, zero-tolerance attitude towards alcohol consumption, with his wives traditionally expected to respect his wishes. His son, Mpumelelo "Sbindi" Mseleku, seemingly carries the exact same traditional beliefs, having previously expressed deep unease about his partner Tirelo Kale's apparent drinking habits, even suggesting he could not marry a woman who drinks.

The controversial footage has left netizens divided, with many speculating whether MaKhwela openly went against her hubby's strict rules, or if Musa simply allowed his newest wife to finally let her hair down after a tense few months of family drama.

Watch Samke "MaKhwela"'s video below.

Social media weighs in on MaKhwela's video

Online users revisited Musa Mseleku's "no drinking" rule.

AngelaD57649358 said:

"Season 1, the 3rd wife asked to go to a birthday party, and Mseleku said 'No' because there would be alcohol at the party. She even said, 'But I don’t drink, why not?' He made an issue and said no. But number 5 is a street wife, and he said yes to this?"

Samuh65408489 teased Musa Mseleku:

"My earthly king won’t like this."

Xoli_CM laughed:

"Musa is livid wherever he is. And the Mzumbe train is on some 'he deserves it.'"

Fans weighed in on Samke “MaKhwela” apparently going against her husband's wishes and drinking. Image: joy_zelda

Source: Twitter

Meanwhile, many others argued that Samke needed to be permitted to live her best life as a young wife.

NomaImmaculate said:

"I’m glad that she’s enjoying her youth."

EnhleSetai wrote:

"Being a first-time mom is really not easy; she deserves a break."

sibabalo__ approved:

"This is exactly what she should be doing at her age. Not marrying an old married man.

XRayyyy10 joked:

"If he can pause lobola, she can also pause being a wife."

teeBhelekazi added:

"She's still young. She must have fun."

Lwandle Mseleku allegedly embraces polygamy

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Musa Mseleku's son, Lwandle's alleged second girlfriend.

Online users speculated that the young man had also gone the polygamous route, following in his father's footsteps.

Source: Briefly News