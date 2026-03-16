Mpumelelo Mseleku recently revealed that he doesn't see a future with his partner, Tirelo Kale

During the latest episode of Izingane Zez'Thembu , the reality TV star said he had no intention of marrying Kale due to her being overfamiliar with his family

Mixed reactions to his statements flooded the comment section, where several users slammed his attitude towards the mother of his child, while others expressed relief that his ex-girlfriend had left him

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Mpumelelo Mseleku revealed why he doesn't want to marry Tirelo Kale anymore. Images: sbindi_mseleku, mis_kale

Source: Instagram

Reality TV star Mpumelelo Mseleku sparked a firestorm of controversy following his recent admission that he no longer sees a future with his partner, Tirelo Kale.

On 15 March, Showmax shared a clip from the latest episode of Izingane Zez'Thembu, in which the young polygamist revealed to his father, Musa Mseleku, that he had no intentions of marrying Kale.

"I don't see us getting married."

According to Mpumelelo, who has a son with Kale, his partner had recently crossed boundaries by becoming too comfortable and overfamiliar with his family members, particularly his siblings.

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"She once came home intoxicated. They went out together (gestures at siblings), and she told me that she took a sip from Sne's glass. I confronted Sne and said I would tell Dad, and that's when the truth came out that she did drink."

Mpumelelo highlighted that Tirelo must know her place in the Mseleku family and remember that it's not her home.

"She's only here to build the home. It's a problem now that she's started galavanting with my siblings."

Despite recently proposing to her, he suggested that her lack of boundaries and decorum changed how he feels about their future.

For Mpumelelo, who holds his family legacy and traditional values in high regard, this lack of respect meant he no longer sees Tirelo as a potential wife.

Mpumelelo Mseleku says he doesn't think he will marry Tirelo Kale because she was overfamiliar with his family. Image: sbindi_mseleku

Source: Instagram

However, his intentions to marry her had already been blocked by Tirelo's own family, who argued that she was not ready to get married as she had not completed her education or established a career.

Meanwhile, in 2025, Mpumelelo made things official and paid lobola for Ayanda Biyela. In February 2026, the pair welcomed their first child.

Reacting to his statements, viewers were the least bit impressed with Mpumelelo's attitude towards the mother of his child.

Watch Mpumelelo Mseleku's video below.

Social media reacts to Mpumelelo Mseleku's statements

Followers criticised Mpumelelo and Tirelo's relationship.

benkosi_ubuhle_ joked:

"There's no way she could face him and their drama sober, those long lions are needed shem."

yandaaa_d said:

"Imagine you have a whole entire human being with a man, and he manages to use alcohol, ONE day of you being drunk, as a reason to not move forward in life with you."

enhle_makhoza slammed Mpumelelo Mseleku:

"You’re driving the poor girl to drink."

miss_thelmas_canvas added:

"A marriage that starts with 'This is not her home,' uuuu sisi, run away, it will never be."

pinketndlovu posted:

"Patriarchy on such a young boy, my goodness."

Meanwhile, others continued to express relief that Mpumelelo's ex-girlfriend, Vuyokazi Nciweni, had parted ways with him.

iam_nelisa said:

"I am just glad Vuyokazi isn’t part of this foolery!"

madamboo_8 wrote:

"Vuyo did right by removing herself."

Pregnant Sne Mseleku consumes alcohol in viral video

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to a viral video of Sne Mseleku consuming alcohol.

Online users were stunned that the supposedly pregnant TV star had been risking her pregnancy and slammed her for being irresponsible.

Source: Briefly News