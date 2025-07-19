Popular reality TV star Tirelo Kale has shared why she and her baby daddy, Mpumelelo Mseleku, are not yet married

This comes after Mpumelelo paid lobola for his latest girlfriend before Tirelo, who previously announced their engagement

South Africans previously took to social media to lambast the reality TV star for marrying his new girlfriend

Reality TV star Tirelo Kale, who was previously engaged to Mpumelelo Mseleku, has revealed why her parents refused her baby daddy's lobola.

Kale's reaction comes after Mseleku paid lobola for his new girlfriend, Amahle Gasela, a few weeks ago.

The reality TV star reveals in an interview with IOL that her parents shared her concerns about her qualifications, unemployment, and the relationship issues she and Mseleku have as reasons for their decision.

“I honestly didn’t see the cracks forming in our relationship. It really seemed solid until it wasn’t. The betrayal, wow, I genuinely didn’t expect it,” she said.

South Africans comment on Mseleku's lobola

@XSolwazi61633 said:

"You don’t know KwaZulu-Natal girls. Have you seen the houses of the men on that Mnakwethu show?"

@_aduni responded:

"She’s from the rural area. All she sees are cars and houses when she sees him. Doubt she cares about these other small things."

@Lamyeni_ reacted:

"Women often think they won because they got the guy. Sometimes, the true winner is the woman who walked away."

@seipati_motsoa commented:

"Will forever be proud of the mother of his 2 children (Vuyokazi) for choosing to love herself and leaving this toxic Mseleku family and their uselessness. Big respect for her."

@KTMtembu said:

"He seemingly even the lobola was paid. He couldn't even make the simplest of decisions during the negotiations! He had to consult with the uMthombeni senior."

@bhadgyal25 replied:

"Like it must be because why the f*ck. Polygamy aside, this child can't even look after himself, let alone other people's children. I don't know why anyone would voluntarily say yes to this circus."

@Sbo19DarkBeauty wrote:

"And you have to navigate life forever with that person. Is he also gonna call Mthombeni when he can’t perform his husband duties? Yang’hlula shame."

@Nox_68052 said:

"I feel bad for Amahle. She’s about to see flames. As for Tirelo, she can still walk away; there’s a chance. Thinking Mpumelelo can be a good husband is delulu, we can all see how dysfunctional his father’s lifestyle is, and that's who he aspires to be."

