Social media users are seemingly excited for reality TV star Tirelo and her baby daddy, Mpumelelo Mseleku

This comes after Tirelo shared a video of her flaunting an engagement ring on her finger, causing some chatter online

Fans came with mixed reactions to Tirelo's announcement, with some saying she would regret her decision

Tirelo and Mpumelelo's engagement announcement had some fans shocked. Image: Tirelo_kay

Source: Instagram

Fans have reason to celebrate after reality TV star Tirelo showed off her engagement ring finger. Netizens were quick to congratulate the Izingane Zes'thembu stars, and some called out Tirelo for her actions. The reality show is now in its third season.

Is Tirelo and Mpumelelo engaged?

An X user by the handle @ZeeRight revealed a video screenshot of Tirelo showing off her engagement ring.

"Marriage is in the air. Even Tirelo is finally engaged."

Mzansi gives mixed reactions to Tirelo's engagement

South Africans reacted to Tirelo's supposed announcement, and many are saying she might regret this decision.

Tirelo is seemingly engaged to her baby daddy, Mpumelelo Mseleku. Image: Mpumelelo Mseleku

@Keabie stated:

"She’s MaCele reincarnated. She’s sooooo pretty kodwa."

@OslinaM stated:

"Being married to that excuse of a man isn’t something she should be proud of, honestly."

@MosaPatien10575 strictly said:

"Surely you can’t be happy with this. Cabanga manje uthi she’s competing with a 19-year-old. If they do get married, they’ll be doing it for the show; that girl needs to love herself."

@KgopoloMphuthi laughed:

"Looking at Mpumelelo and thinking that he’ll do right by you! lol joke."

@ZinhlosozethuK said:

"From being fourth girlfriend to being a second baby mama now. A girl got the ring."

@umakaRnR said:

"I love seeing Vuyo's fans spiralling."

@MbaleeInno stated:

"This one is going to places securing a bag. Good one, I like her."

@Paballo_maseko_ replied:

"They deserve each other."

@Heart_Of_Mother asked:

"With that clown? Omg."

@sibamakaluza observed:

"I have a feeling that lobola tease is actually hers, just edited to steer us in the wrong direction."

@Thandie_Modise said:

"And she has been giving hints that the cows came."

@Mpiloe_Cabeka joked:

"Yhooo my condolences. Sorry to that girl!"

More drama on Izingane Zes'thembu

Musa Mseleku trended on X after he revealed that his eldest daughter, Snenhlanhla 'Sne' Mseleku, would have almost gotten married.

A fan, @NeneLeakesWigs, reacted to Musa's revelation and accused him of not having any boundaries, especially when it comes to his children.

"I love that Musa has absolutely no boundaries and holds nothing back. Sne's lobola sgaxa is sending me."

This comes right after Sne denied that she was expecting.

Tirelo speaks about what fans can expect on new season

In a previous report from Briefly News, Mpumelelo Mseleku's baby mama, Tirelo Kale, unpacked what viewers should expect from the upcoming season.

The new third season of the reality TV show premiered on Sunday, 25 May 2025, on Mzansi Magic.

"All I can tell you is that this season is going to be a rollercoaster of emotions. There's so much realisation of a lot of things. I would also like to let people know that there is some growth that they can expect from me."

