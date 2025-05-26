Singer Naledi Aphiwe savagely responded to a Zimbabwean fan who asked her to visit the country

The Metro FM award-winning singer jokingly told Zimbabwean people to go back home and wait for her there

This had South Africans chuckling, and many joked that Naledi Aphiwe is the new age Mampintsha when it comes to acting goofy

Naledi Aphiwe was dubbed the new Mampintsha with her savage new replies. Image: Naledi_aphiwe

Not Naledi Aphiwe subtly telling a Zimbabwean fan to go back home. The singer's savage response had Mzansi chuckling in disbelief.

Naledi Aphiwe drags Zim fan in savage response

In an X screenshot shared by user @mpumiln, a fan named Consance Muzenda kindly asked Naledi Aphiwe to come to Zimbabwe. The Romeo and Juliet singer responded with subtle disrespect and said, "You guys can go there and wait for me."

She implied that they should go back to their country and wait for her.

Mzansi laughs at Naledi Aphiwe's joke

Netizens reacted to the post from the youngest Metro FM winner in disbelief, with many laughing along to the joke. Here are the hilarious reactions in the comments.

@TamarSussex asked:

"Did she lie, though?"

@Syothula2 asked:

"Did she just say they must go back to Zim and wait for her? What a wow!"

@Fulufhelo_09 stated:

"Minister of deportation."

@SagewaseSouthAh exclaimed:

"We stand with this one! Unshaken. Unhinged."

@Thabo_Tshisi said:

"Please give her a job @HomeAffairsSA."

@Lofty_K laughed:

"This took me tf out."

BrotherWisey exclaimed:

"This is insane. Imaging her in parliament."

@Netshiavha4 laughed:

"Some say she is the new Mapintsha."

@CoolyNicey joked:

"This 2K is insane. But she's right, though."

@NashMcRonzie argued:

"Is Contance in SA? She asked Naledi to "come", not "go" to Zimbabwe, making Naledi's response redundant."

Is Naledi Aphiwe single?

Just recently, Naledi Aphiwe revealed that her rumoured boyfriend Mawelele never loved her as she hinted at their break-up. On TikTok, a fan asked the singer:

"Did you watch Mawelele's live? Yoh! Judging from what he was saying, I don’t think he truly loved you. Askies, you will be ok."

This was in response to Naledi Aphiwe's post about men going through extreme lengths to cheat. "Even if you can build a man a house in the clouds, he will still get a parachute to come down and cheat on you."

The award-winner then admitted that Mawelele never loved her in the first place,

"Lol, yeah, he never loved me. Maybe there was something that he was looking to gain, and he got it. Good for him."

Although the two singers never exclusively came out to declare their undying love for one another, many fans noted how they were always cosy in their photos.

Mawelele teases new heartbreak song

In a previous report from Briefly News, Metro FM award-winning singer Mawelele previewed his upcoming single, a heartbreak song.

This added fuel to the fire as rumours swirled that he and fellow singer Naledi Aphiwe broke up. Some fans suspect that they did this to stir controversy and promote the upcoming single, however, many are certain that the break-up is real.

