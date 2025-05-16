Award-winning singer Mawelele has previewed his upcoming single, a heartbreak song

This move added fuel to the fire as rumours swirled that he and fellow singer Naledi Aphiwe broke up

Fans suspect that they did this to stir controversy and promote the upcoming single, however, many are certain that the break-up is real

Mawelele has teased a new heartbreak song after news of his and Naledi Aphiwe's break up. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Honestly, if this is a publicity stunt, fans would not be too surprised. Mawelele decided to bare his soul in a heartbreak song, after Naledi Aphiwe revealed that they broke up.

Did Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele break-up?

Briefly News reported that Naledi Aphiwe posted emotional photos on TikTok, blasting a cheating boyfriend. When she engaged with fans on the matter, she told the fan that Mawelele got what he wanted out of their relationship. Aphiwe also said, "He never loved me."

Fast forward, Mawelele took to Instagram to share a snippet of a song that he is working on and it speaks of heartbreak.

The two collaborators never stated that they were exclusive, however, their pictures told a thousand words. To promote their award-winning song Romeo and Juliet, they shared some cosy pictures to sell the song. Now, fans are curious to see if this is their way of closing that chapter by doing a break up song.

Mawelele and Naledi Aphiwe have broken up. Image: Naledi Aphiwe

Mzansi reacts to Maweledi breakup, and song release

Just like the couple's behaviour leading up to the release of their award-winning banger, fans speculate that they are using the same strategy.

It worked the first time, so fans assume that they will make it work this time around. Here are some of the reactions:

Mamtimande_04 said:

"Whoever is not going through it, is lying. This is the season 'yokufamba moyeni', because wow!"

Fuze.zanokuhle argued:

"They are playing us, they wanted to introduce this song."

An_diswa1171 stated:

"Guys, Mawelele was on TikTok live and he said he will use this opportunity to release a song because they broke and they are trending for it."

Mashimbyepride shared:

"I dont't know, man. I think they broke up for real."

Andilebrown replied:

"On TikTok, Mawelele was kissing another girl. Check the Maweledi page."

Certified_leo16 argued:

"They are doing this just to get numbers babe’s. Do anything to have a great comeback."

Lihle_ndimande advised:

"Guys, if you were joking. Quickly fix this narrative before it gets out of hand. The comments on YouTube and speculation are getting wilder. People are saying vile things. The Devil is now working overtime to come against your career. This song is amazing. You are the best."

Lisa.muntanga cried:

"I know you guys are playing us."

thayandathabanda7 said:

"We know you through Naledi, What you're doing to her is not acceptable."

