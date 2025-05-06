South African musician Naledi Aphiwe recently broke a record in the Mzansi music industry

The 18-year-old star became the youngest musician to have ever won the Metro FM Music Awards

Naledi Aphiwe recently broke a new record. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Halala! Not only is she a firecracker, but she is also breaking records a year after her debut in the music industry. South African songstress Naledi Aphiwe made a lot of her fans proud with her recent career milestone.

Naledi Aphiwe becomes youngest to win Metro FM awards

Social media has been buzzing as this past weekend, the highly anticipated Metro FM Music Awards were hosted on Saturday, 3 May 2025, at the Mbombela Stadium in Mpumalanga.

Recently, many netizens celebrated the Inanda-born 18-year-old songstress Naledi Aphiwe after she bagged two awards at the ceremony and recently it was also announced that the star became the youngest musician to win the Metro FM Music Awards.

The news and gossip page, MDNews, shared the exciting news about Naledi's career milestone on social media.

"Naledi Aphiwe becomes youngest winner at Metro FM Awards. Singer-songwriter Naledi Aphiwe has made history by becoming the youngest artist to win a Metro FM Award. At just 18 years old, the Inanda-born sensation clinched two awards at the 2025 Metro FM Music Awards, held at Mbombela Stadium on May 3.

"Aphiwe, alongside producer Mawelele, won Best African Pop Song and Best R&B Song for their hit "Romeo & Juliet." The track's success has solidified her status as a rising star in the South African music scene," they wrote.

See the post below:

The Metro FM Music Awards PR team shared with Briefly News what went down during the awards ceremony in Mpumalanga.

They said:

"Bassie, one of Mzansi's vocal royalty, kicked off the night with a show-stopping performance, bringing the house down with high-energy choreography. The night continued with captivating performances by Black Motion, Usimamane, Langa Mavuso, and K.O, who delivered renditions of South Africa's most iconic hits.

"The 2025 MMAs celebrated South African music royalty, with Bassie's Kwelanga making a clean sweep in three categories: Best Music Video, Best Amapiano Song, and Best Collaboration Song. Meanwhile, Limpopo Queen Makhadzi was crowned Artist of the Year."

Fans congratulate Naledi Aphiwe

Many netizens on social media flooded the comment section with complementary messages after the news of Naledi Aphiwe breaking records went viral.

See some of the comments below:

@TheRealSmomoh wrote:

"Congratulations are in order for her."

@Penelope_Makala said:

"This is beautiful. She must be celebrated."

@SIBUSISOJR7 commented:

"Congratulations to the young talent, she deserves it."

@IN_GA_1 responded:

"I'm sure Mawhoo is getting chest pains."

Naledi Aphiwe and Mawelele won big at the Metro FM Awards. Image: Oupa Bopape

Source: Getty Images

Makhadzi wins Metro FM Music award

In an earlier report, Briefly News shared online reactions to Makhadzi's win at the Metro FM Music Awards.

Many social media users expressed their outrage at the outcome, claiming the Limpopo singer was not deserving of the award despite the year she had in 2024, even stating who the "rightful winner" of the award was.

