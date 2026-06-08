PRETORIA— The South African Department of Home Affairs and the Border Management Authority revealed that only 10% of the first group of 300 repatriated Ghanaians possessed correct documentation. This announcement directly countered claims by Ghana's foreign affairs minister, Samuel Ablakwa, who alleged most departing citizens were legal residents.

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Ronald Lamola shut down claims that a Ghanaian cabinet minister made about South Africa. Image: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

According to TimesLIVE, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola rejected Ablakwa's statements regarding anti-immigrant violence in South Africa. Speaking after Ablakwa's interview with Joy Media, Lamola stated that the claims contained misinformation. Ablakwa alleged that five Mozambicans and two Nigerians died during the xenophobic attacks, prompting Ghana to evacuate 1,000 citizens.

Lamola confirmed that South African authorities verified two Mozambican deaths instead of five, and no Nigerian nationals were killed. Lamola expressed disappointment over Ablakwa's use of social media and media interviews rather than official communication channels. He noted that such public spectacles undermine cordial relations and stated that South Africa would defend against any baseless lawsuits.

South Africa disputes Ghana's migration claims

Lamola said South Africa initially hoped to assist Ghana with humane repatriation but would not tolerate incomplete information. He stated that the South African Police Service is currently investigating the two confirmed Mozambican deaths to ensure accountability. Despite the diplomatic tension, Lamola emphasised South Africa's ongoing commitment to regional integration. He affirmed that South Africa remains open to discussing migration drivers on a bilateral level but urged his Ghanaian counterpart to remain factual and maintain diplomatic decorum.

Second group of Ghanaians arrive in Ghana

In a related article, Briefly News reported that a second group of Ghanaians touched down in Accra from OR Tambo over the weekend. The repatriation took place after the first group left, but not without complications.

Source: Briefly News