Ntsiki Mazwai is still not over the explosive allegations made by activist Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma against her

Following the President's national address on migration, Ntsiki Mazwai took to X to shade Jacinta Ngobese

Her cheeky response was not well received by the online community, but Ntsiki Mazwai remains unshaken and will not be deterred from expressing her dislike for Jacinta

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Ntsiki Mazwai has clapped back at Jacita Ngobese-Zuma after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address on migration. Image: jacintangobesezuma, ntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

Poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has clapped back at Jacinta Ngobese Zuma, revisiting the allegation she made during their intense back-and-forth.

Just like Mzansi, Ntsiki seems to think Ngobese's actions are rooted in her dislike for illegal immigration, as she has reacted strongly to the backlash she constantly receives.

Ntsiki hits back at Jacinta

Reacting to President Cyril Ramaphosa's address, Ntsiki took an important part of the president's speech, which discouraged people from taking the law into their own hands.

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Ntsiki specifically shared a clip of Ramaphosa saying:

"I must make it clear that only the authorised government officials may act against violations of the law, including violations of our immigration laws. No other person is allowed, for example, to confront someone in the street to demand proof of nationality," he warned.

She cheekily mentioned the favourite powder line, which ignited a storm.

The President further encouraged people not to be persuaded by the group who seek to turn their backs on the migrants.

"As communities and as a society, we must not be tempted to join those who want us to turn against people who were not born in South Africa and who are in our midst. We will and must not allow groups to use the legitimate concerns of South Africans to destabilise our country through inciting lawlessness and violence. We will act against forces who are exploiting the concerns of our people about illegal immigration to further their own political, personal or criminal agendas," the President said.

He added that the country shall not be fooled by those who create social media campaigns and spread misinformation and fake news.

Ntsiki Mazwai clapped back at Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after President Cyril Ramaphosa's address. Image: jacintangobese, missntsikimazwai

Source: Instagram

What happened to Ntsiki and Jacinta?

In May 2026, Ntsiki hit back at the former Vuma FM presenter in response to a video where Jacinta was criticising police for not raiding a building without a warrant. Ntsiki said Jacinta uses "good English" and a specific vocal tone to manipulate the masses into following her movement:

"They think good English is intelligence. And she also knows how to play with emotions using the tone of her voice. I’m a performance artist... so I can recognise it a mile away."

Not taking the jab lying down, Ngobese-Zuma accused Ntsiki of using her favourite powder:

"@ntsikimazwai, you're just pressed 'cause we found your fav powder when we raided the building."

Ntsiki threatened legal action against Jacinta should she not remove the post:

"This is defamation of character. Your failure to take down this post will result in me pursuing legal action. Unless you can prove these allegations, then I guess we will meet in court."

Ntsiki's praise for Jacinta

While they are no longer seeing eye to eye, Ntsiki had praised Jacinta as a powerful woman, as reported by Briefly News.

Ntsiki even expressed worry for Jacinta and other people involved, saying things could end badly for them.

Source: Briefly News