Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma posted a video telling foreigners, specifically Zimbabweans, to return home, calling them cowards for not addressing the issues in their country

Ntsiki Mazwai weighed in on Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's video, with her reaction focusing mainly on the March and March Until We Win campaign leader

Social media users were divided, with some hailing Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, while others criticised her

Ntsiki Mazwai praised Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma after her warning to illegal foreigners.

Source: Instagram

South African poet and activist Ntsiki Mazwai has reacted to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma’s warning to illegal immigrants, particularly Zimbabweans.

Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma is leading the fight against illegal immigrants in South Africa with her March and March Until We Win campaign. On Wednesday, 12 November 2025, Ngobese-Zuma reposted a video of herself telling Zimbabweans to go back to their country. The post was captioned:

“We don’t want illegal immigrants in South Africa anymore, and it’s either they remove them or we will!!”

In the video, Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma singled out Zimbabweans and criticised them for leaving their country instead of addressing its challenges. She called Zimbabwean men cowards and urged them to return home, saying their “ancestors are calling them home.” Ngobese-Zuma insisted that Zimbabwe is not a province of South Africa and that Zimbabweans are not entitled to South African resources and rights.

Watch the full video where Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma expresses her views on Zimbabweans leaving their country by clicking here.

Ntsiki Mazwai responds to Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma's warning

Ntsiki Mazwai, who previously weighed in on a video of the March and March Until We Win campaign leader Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma, gushed over her confidence and showered her with praise. The post was captioned:

“What is scary for me is that you’re an extremely powerful woman. Just your voice nje holds power. Heyi, I won’t lie. This is scary for me 😅”

See the post below:

Social media reacts as Ntsiki Mazwai praises Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma

In the comment section, social media users showered Jacinta Ngobese-Zuma with praise, while others criticised her.

Here are some of the comments:

@Nama_Khoe gushed:

“She's a straight talker. For a moment, I thought I was listening to those women stalwarts who won us our freedom. I was transported back to 1959 and saw a true freedom fighter. We are blessed in this country shem! This is where Freedom Fighters are made 🇿🇦 🙌🏾 💯.”

@unordinaryjo criticised:

“South Africa is and has always been so full of scammers and con artists like her. They've come and gone over the past 30 years. If you can speak straight without stuttering and mix 30% truth with 70% lies, you can have a cult following you for whatever nonsense you're pushing.”

@de08fecd697d4be shared:

“Let's see EFF challenge MaNgobese the same way they like to challenge Operation Dudula.”

