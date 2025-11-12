Ntsiki Mazwai dropped a raw Instagram reel addressing damaging lies about her, declaring that silence would betray her fight for justice

The activist poet fired back at DJ Euphonik's (though she did not mention him by name) threats to bankrupt her over unpaid defamation costs from 2021 rape allegations

Fans could not weigh in on the Instagram post as Mazwai disabled user comments for this video

Ntsiki Mazwai addressed what she called a "false narrative" in a now viral clip. Images: @ntsikimazwai. Source: Twitter

In a clip that has swiftly climbed to viral status, South African poet and feminist firebrand Ntsiki Mazwai confronted a "false narrative" head-on, refusing to let legal gag orders or financial threats to muzzle her voice. The reel, posted late Monday, features Mazwai staring directly into the camera against a stark black background, her tone a mix of measured fury and unyielding resolve.

"Public Statement: False narrative being pushed about me. If I don’t stand up for myself, no one will," reads the caption.

The four-minute video, shot in what appears to be her home lounge, sees Mazwai, who recently praised EFF leader Julius Malema, dismantling the "false narrative", saying, "I was not the original author of those allegations."

This comes hot on the heels of Euphonik's explosive Gagasi FM Fast Lane interview on November 10, where he said that he would never forgive her.

Ntsiki says the media reports about her are inaccurate

In the Instagram video for which she disabled user comments, the poet and feminist said:

"All the tweets I got into trouble for, I was not their original author."

She also threatened the media, saying:

"I would like to ask the media to stop printing and publishing false information because once I'm done with this mess, I will definitely come for those false news."

She gave some background:

I am seeing now that the media is running with a false narrative. I have never falsely accused anyone of rape."

The origins of the feud

The public clash between Mazwai and DJ Euphonik began when Mazwai allegedly accused Euphonik and his colleague DJ Fresh of rape. Euphonik and Fresh responded by filing defamation suits and securing a court interdict in Johannesburg that barred Mazwai from making further claims about them, while ordering her to pay legal costs.

Despite court rulings in his favour, Euphonik has publicly declared he will not forgive Mazwai, insisting that she issue an apology on the same platforms where the original claims appeared — and threatening legal actions that could cripple her financially if she does not comply. In mid-2025, he applied for her sequestration after her assets reportedly turned out to be insufficient to satisfy cost orders exceeding R280 000.

DJ Euphonik said that he would never forgive Ntsiki Mazwai. Images: Euphonik, Miss_Ntsiki_Mazwai Source: Instagram

Ntsiki faces potential bankruptcy

Amid the court order to settle the legal costs and lawsuits, Mazwai appears to be unable to afford these. In a previous story, Briefly News reported that the poet resorted to unorthodox means of getting money, unlike most well-known public figures such as her.

Responding to Mazwai's efforts to obtain money, netizens flooded social media, calling her "poor".

