South African singer and songwriter Lady Zamar recently hinted at making new music

The Collide hitmaker posted a stunning picture of herself on social media, which went viral

Many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions to the singer's latest post

Fans suspect that Lady Zamar might be dropping new music. Image: @lady_zamar

South African popular singer and songwriter Lady Zamar recently made headlines on social media after her latest post circulated.

On Monday, 10 November 2025, the Collide hitmaker posted a stunning picture of herself and hinted at making new music in the caption. This left many of her fans wondering if she would be dropping some fresh hits anytime soon.

This hint, however, comes months after she had dropped her single, Russian Roulette, which is about daring to speak unspoken feelings, about risking vulnerability. It’s playful, it’s intense, it’s a little chaotic—just like love can be.

See the post below:

Fans react to Lady Zamar's new post

Shortly after the star shared the post on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@StiffMcCalogne said:

"I wonder how many hit you have up your sleeves."

@Musenge100k wrote:

"The only woman by the name Zama I can marry from mzanzithe rest angeke."

@liltearssa commented:

"I wish to work with you one day."

@Tuch_Irfaan responded:

"You still didn't tell me who that lame fumbler was who encouraged you to compose one of your hits (TMI withheld)."

@sodiza_info replied:

"You aced in this game. Love your work a lot."

Netizens reacted to Lady Zamar's new post. Image: Supplied

Lady Zamar enters her next chapter

While many speculated that the star would be dropping new music, in October 2025, Lady Zamar stepped into a new phase in her life after embarking on a journey of self-discovery.

This was after the singer, real name Yamikani Janet Banda, concluded the third season of Mzansi Magic: Her Story, where she opened up about her bold reinvention while giving fans a look at how far she had come.

"I wanted to tell the world my story in my own words, from my own heart. So much of what people think they know about me comes from rumours, gossip, and half-truths online.

"That quick-fire of a comment that makes everyone laugh at my expense. I wanted people to experience me beyond that noise, to see the lady behind the headlines, to understand my journey from my own perspective."

