South African-born star Toya Delazy once again left many netizens stunned on social media with her latest video

The controversial Musa Khawula posted a clip of the star performing on the streets of London

Many Mzansi peeps weren't impressed by Delazy's stunt as they flooded the comment section with their reactions

Toya Delazy's recent performance went viral. Image: @toyadelazy

Bathong, Toya Delazy has started again with her weird live performances that leave many netizens in awe of her outrageous behaviour.

On Tuesday, 11 November 2025, the controversial blogger and gossipmonger Musa Khawula shared a clip of the star who previously celebrated three years of sobriety, performing live on the street in London.

This isn't Toya Delazy's first, nor the last bizarre video we will see of her performing at weird places. Delazy started making these unusual clips after her late grandfather, Prince Mangosuthu Gatsha Buthelezi, who was a Zulu prince and a South African politician of the Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP), passed away in 2023.

Watch the latest clip below:

SA reacts to Toya Delazy performing on the streets in UK

Shortly after the video of Toya Delazy performing on the streets went viral on social media, many netizens flooded the comment section with their reactions. Here's what they had to say below:

@woza_diego said:

"When they say they're going on tour to London, kanti, they mean pavement performances."

@Nelisiwe94 wrote:

"Guys, I told you before that dreams are easily fulfilled in London if you are an artist and Black. You can be mediocre in SA, but you can make a lot of money in London."

@by_greatest mentioned:

"Does she understand she is embarrassing us as a country? They are going to Google the language and find that it originates from SA. Yho abo Yoya Delazy into ebazenzayo!"

@khal_juniier questioned:

"Why is she rapping in Zulu to people who don't even speak it? Does she smoke substances that cannot be mentioned or what?"

@Real_Lekgowa stated:

"You'll never see them performing in SA streets! They think we're beneath them. Hence, I hold respect for that guitar guy at Dainfern Square, he even has a card machine."

@SimandManzini tweeted:

"Why didn’t she perform those crazy songs of hers? It could have saved the embarrassment because Londoners would think it’s one of them crazy druggie with music equipment."

@PolitianTamed shared:

"We need to foster a habit of being honest with people because really we are creating a nonsense fragile generation, these kinds of things never existed back in time."

