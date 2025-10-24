Afro-rave originator Toya Delazy has marked three years of being sober, and she penned a heartfelt Instagram post

Her journey started in October 2022, four years ago, after she relocated to the United Kingdom from South Africa

She encouraged her fans and other people struggling with addiction, saying it is possible

South African singer Toya Delazy has proudly spoken about her journey to becoming sober.

A pledge she made to herself in October 2022 has progressed so much, and she is now three years sober.

Toya Delazy speaks on sobriety

On her Instagram page, the Afro-rave originator posted a photo with her child and spoke about her decision to fight addiction. However, she clarified that the decision was made long before that, but she had relapsed.

“Three years of sobriety today. Life really does change; I never thought it could be me. I had a relapse along the way, but on the 23rd of October 2022, I made a promise I’ve kept till today.”

She stated that this decision was personal and that she took it for herself as she decided that enough was enough. Now, Delazy said she has been given a lot of clarity ever since she became clean.

“I did it for me, and I’m so proud of that decision, especially being in an industry that’s so party-focused. I’ve fallen in love with the clarity that sobriety has given me through all the challenges that have come up along the journey.”

The singer is trying to encourage other people, saying that quitting is possible; all they need is resilience.

“To anyone trying to quit, I want to encourage you: it’s possible, no matter how many times you have to start again. Just don’t give up. I’m not better than anyone; I’m just grateful to still be here, clear, and growing,” she said.

Social media peeps were very proud of the singer, and they encouraged her to keep going.

teinyeboyle

"You are one of a kind, a true leader of her very own tribe."

thomproducer

"Amazing Toya! Congratulations ❤️ Proud of you."

02_timon

"Amazing. I’m almost 10months. Let’s gooo."

dawnthandeka_king

"Congratulations sthandwa."

lisa.nelson.art

"This is inspiring ❤️ lots of love!"

dj-delos angeles stated:

"It’s definitely an industry that has easy access to all that’s not good for you, but we can find our way when we sit back and look at why we’re in a party atmosphere!"

