Rapper Nadia Nakai posted on her Instagram stories that she suffered a devastating leg injury

The Naa Mean rapper is now wearing a moon boot and is also apparently in a wheelchair

This week, the rapper went viral after a PA member called for her and Sha Sha's deportation, but she has ignored the noise

Nadia Nakai has a broken leg. Image: Nadianakai

South African rapper and reality TV star Nadia Nakai was left devastated after suffering from a leg injury.

The star who is always seen performing week in, week out, is now wearing a moon boot. Taking to her Instagram stories, the Naa Mean hitmaker revealed that her leg is broken following an undisclosed incident.

The award-winning hip hop star is now wearing a moon boot and is also apparently in a wheelchair. Although she never posted the full details, in her boomerang, a wheelchair is visibly seen.

In her caption, Nadia wrote, "Yoh, my life. It's actually broken!" She exclaimed and added a crying emoji.

Nadia Nakai has suffered a broken leg. Image: Nadia Nakai

Nadia has been hard at work, posting brand collaborations, new music and a snippet of her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga.

This injury came weeks after she revealed on her reality TV show that she got a BBL. She admitted that this was to look for for Instagram.

PA member on deporting Nadia Nakai

The last time Nadia was on the trends list was when a PA Women’s League leader, Victoria Africa, demanded that Zimbabwean-born celebrities residing in South Africa be deported.

"We do not want foreigners to speak for and represent us. We have enough intelligent South Africans who are capable of doing that. We want all of these people deported back to their countries. It does not matter the number of years you have been in the country, we want them gone," Africa remarked.

She also targeted Peter Ndoro, a TV presenter in Mzansi. She said that SA does not lack TV presenting skills.

The Operation Dudula affiliate further claimed that Zimbabwe lacks TV stations because Zimbabweans are in South Africa. She boldly stated that she and her like-minded people do not want to be represented by Nadia Nakai.

"We do not want Nadia Nakai representing us. She must go and represent her people," she boldly stated. "The likes of Sha Sha are here speaking our local languages, pretending to be South Africans. No sense of pride!" she exclaimed.

SA defended the stars from Africa's remarks. Reacting to the video by Hopweel Chinóno, @RodgersMalepe asked:

"I wonder why people in South Africa are against people who are trying to make a difference, unlike the ANC and the EFF."

Nadia Nakai shows off curves

In a previous report from Briefly News, rapper Nadia Nakai showed off her new body after getting a Brazilian Bottom Lift (BBL).

The Naa Mean rapper revealed that she went under the knife during the taping of her reality TV show, Beyond Bragga.

